Alex Verdugo has more magic for Yankees, delivers tying, walkoff hits for Red Sox in classic

After two balls, Peralta tried to bury a sinker in the dirt, but left it in the heart of the zone. Verdugo laced it to right field, scoring Rob Refsnyder and Jeter Downs — each of whom singled — to deliver a 6-5 victory and Fenway Park into delirium.

Yet here was Alex Verdugo again in the 10th, his team again down a run and now down to its final out, but with two in scoring position and facing lefthander Wandy Peralta — pitching well, but a better matchup.

He had steered a game-tying single in the eighth the other way that gave the Red Sox hope. He had done it against Clay Holmes, the Yankees’ lights-out closer who came in with a 0.47 ERA, for a team that was 48-0 this season when it led a game entering that inning.

Advertisement

Manager Alex Cora wanted this game. The Sox needed this game.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Verdugo had the biggest hand in delivering it. He finished 3-for-5 and twice plated Downs, recalled from Triple A Worcester on Saturday afternoon and inserted as a pinch runner in the eighth for just his second MLB game.

After Refsnyder got the Sox within 3-2 in the seventh, crushing a first-pitch cutter from Jordan Montgomery 436 feet onto Lansdowne Street, Cora went to his righthanded stalwarts. John Schreiber threw a perfect seventh. Tanner Houck pitched a perfect eighth, then worked around a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth.

But Holmes, called on after J.D. Martinez hit a two-out double off Boston College product Michael King in the eighth, recovered from his second blown save in 18 opportunities to get the game to extras. In the 10th, Aaron Judge promptly doubled home the automatic runner off Jake Diekman, and Rizzo scored Judge with a double of his own.

Advertisement

Refsnyder’s single to open the bottom half put runners on the corners, where they remained when Christian Vázquez flew out to right. Downs dribbled a changeup through second base to make it 5-4, but the Sox dodged a potential game-ending double play when Josh Donaldson bobbled Xander Bogaerts’ hot shot to third base.

Donaldson settled for the out at first, giving Verdugo a chance to win a game one of Boston’s rookie pitchers kept them in hours earlier.

Kutter Crawford gave the Red Sox what they needed. The rookie went five innings and yielded just a run on four hits and two walks while striking out six. The only big damage was a solo homer by Aaron Hicks in the fifth inning, tying the game at 1.

Crawford held the Yankees hitless with two walks the first time through the order. His four strikeouts were all against the meat of the order — Judge and Rizzo in the first, then Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton in the second.

Crawford went heavy on his cutter, throwing 34, the most of any of his pitches.

But the Sox’ defense and Ryan Brasier folded in the sixth inning. With it still 1-1, Gleyber Torres laced a leadoff single. Rizzo then stung an RBI double that snuck under the glove of a diving Jarren Duran in right-center.

Duran should have caught the ball, and he shouldn’t have had to dive. Duran didn’t get a good read off the bat, remaining flat-footed, then hesitating on his first step to the gap. He hesitated again, unsure if he wanted to dive or play the ball straight up.

Advertisement

It was an all-too-common mishap for a player who, in just 388 major-league innings in the outfield entering Saturday, was already a minus-9 defensive runs saved. And it helped end a run of zeros for Brasier, who had 10 scoreless appearances in 11 innings prior to Saturday.

The Yankees, however, added on. Brasier struck out Stanton and had Donaldson 1-and-2 before going up in the zone with a second straight fastball. Donaldson lined it into left field to score Rizzo and make it 3-1.

Cora didn’t waste any time, calling on Matt Strahm, who after a Matt Carpenter single got out of the inning with Boston down two.

To that point, the Sox bats had been silent, with just two hits against Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery. Both were first-inning singles, Bobby Dalbec’s scoring Xander Bogaerts for an early lead. Eight more were coming, beginning with Refsnyder’s blast and ending with Verdugo’s celebration-sparking liner.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.