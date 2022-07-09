Celtics make Malcolm Brogdon acquisition and signings of Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet official, and also sign rookie JD Davison

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics on Saturday afternoon officially completed their trade for Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, re-signed forward Sam Hauser and forward/center Luke Kornet, and signed rookie guard JD Davison to a two-way contract.
The Celtics traded center Daniel Theis, forwards Aaron Nesmith, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan, guard Nik Stauskas, and a 2023 first round draft choice to the Pacers in exchange for Brogdon, who averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in 36 games last season.
“We are very excited about what Malcolm brings both on and off the court,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement. “His résumé speaks for itself. He is the kind of playmaker, shooter, and impact defender that we need in our continued pursuit of Banner 18.”
Advertisement
Davison, the 53rd overall pick of last month’s draft, could still have a chance to play his way into one of the Celtics’ final three roster spots. Boston still has one open two-way slot remaining, too.
The Celtics did not release the terms of Hauser’s deal, but a league source said last week that he agreed to a three-year contract worth approximately $6 million, with the last two seasons fully guaranteed. Hauser started last season on a two-way contract before having it converted to an NBA deal in February.
“He has a chance to make a real impact with his size, feel, and shooting — both stationary and on the move,” Stevens said. “He’s hard-working, unselfish, and competitive, a great combination for a young player.”
Kornet, who appeared in 12 games with the Celtics last season, signed a partially guaranteed two-year deal.
Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.