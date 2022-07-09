Celtics make Malcolm Brogdon acquisition and signings of Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet official, and also sign rookie JD Davison

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics on Saturday afternoon officially completed their trade for Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, re-signed forward Sam Hauser and forward/center Luke Kornet, and signed rookie guard JD Davison to a two-way contract.

The Celtics traded center Daniel Theis, forwards Aaron Nesmith, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan, guard Nik Stauskas, and a 2023 first round draft choice to the Pacers in exchange for Brogdon, who averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in 36 games last season.

“We are very excited about what Malcolm brings both on and off the court,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement. “His résumé speaks for itself. He is the kind of playmaker, shooter, and impact defender that we need in our continued pursuit of Banner 18.”