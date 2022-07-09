Celtics rookie guard JD Davison shows pace, control in Las Vegas Summer League opener

Rookie point guard JD Davison, the 53rd overall pick of last month’s draft, signed a two-way contract earlier in the day and then registered 10 points, 6 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals, and just one turnover. Davison said after the game that Boston’s brass has indicated he is still in the mix for a regular roster spot despite signing a two-way deal.

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics’ summer league roster is lacking in star power, but with three open spots on the regular roster, there will be opportunities for these players to prove they belong over the next week. On Saturday, Boston fell to the Heat, 88-78, in its Las Vegas opener.

“I thought for such a young kid playing in his first game, he had a really nice floor game to him,” Celtics coach Ben Sullivan said. “He moved the ball well. He was able to get downhill and find his teammates. And I thought he had a nice pace and control to his game offensively.”

Forward Juhann Begarin, a second-round pick last year, showed flashes of his athleticism and made it clear that even though he is just 19, the physicality at this level is not too much for him. He attempted a game-high 10 free throws and also grabbed six rebounds, but he missed all three of his 3-pointers.

“He’s really grown physically,” Sullivan said. “There are some things he can do defensively that he has great instincts, kind of a nose for the ball, where to be. Offensively, he has good feel and great awareness of his spacing, where his outlets and teammates are. There were times I really liked what he did and times where I thought he could have given us a little bit more, but overall I think he’s really gotten better from last year to this year.”

Forward Sam Hauser, who signed his three-year deal with Boston on Saturday and is the lone regular roster player on the summer squad, was just 2 for 12 from the field and 1 for 9 from the 3-point line. Matt Ryan, who was on a two-way contract with the Celtics last season, was 4 for 8 from beyond the arc.





