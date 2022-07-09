Celtics star Jayson Tatum visits summer league, saying he still hasn’t put Finals loss to Warriors behind him

But some of the good feelings from a memorable season were washed away by a frustrating end. In the Finals loss against the Warriors, Tatum made just 36.7 percent of his shots and committed 3.8 turnovers per game. As Golden State star Stephen Curry shimmied and shook en route to being named Finals MVP, Tatum missed his first real chance to ascend to superstardom.

LAS VEGAS — Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum just completed a spectacular season. He started in the All-Star Game, was named first-team All-NBA for the first time, and helped guide his team within two wins of an improbable championship.

Tatum has mostly kept a low profile since, but on Saturday evening he walked into Cox Pavilion and shook hands with the Celtics brass sitting courtside before sitting and watching the summer league team face the Heat.

Tatum said he was eager to move on and focus on the chance for redemption next season, but he acknowledged he is not quite at that point yet.

“It takes a long time,” Tatum said at halftime of Boston’s 88-78 loss. “I still think about it every day. So [I’ll probably think about it] until the season starts, or until we get back to the championship, I guess.”

Two weeks ago, Celtics guard Marcus Smart said he still had sleepless nights related to his team falling just short. Tatum said the experience taught him how hard it is to reach that point, and how it is even harder to complete the final, most daunting task. He understands he must improve next season.

“It was a great season,” Tatum said. “Two teams left. Obviously it was tough. We lost, right? We didn’t accomplish the goal. And getting there, getting that close and losing is extremely tough knowing how bad we wanted it. So just kind of dealing with that all summer but trying to turn the next page and get ready for next season.”

The Celtics’ focus continued to shift toward next season on Saturday, when they finalized most of their offseason moves. The team officially completed the trade in which it acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Pacers, it re-signed forward Sam Hauser and forward/center Luke Kornet, and signed second-round pick JD Davison to a two-way contract.

The Celtics will soon finalize their signing of veteran forward Danilo Gallinari, too, but that deal has not been completed because Gallinari has yet to clear waivers after being released by the Spurs. Tatum said he has exchanged text messages with Brogdon and Gallinari and made it clear he is eager to welcome them to Boston.

“It’s great, great for our team,” Tatum said. “Obviously, sad to see your brothers leave, [Daniel] Theis and Aaron [Nesmith], but we got better. Two veteran guys that are proven and ready to help us get to the next level. So, I’m excited to have those guys.”

Tatum said he had some brief conversations about the offseason with president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, but mostly just to find out what was coming. He said he has been playing plenty of golf and recently broke 90 for the first time. And after hitting the links on Saturday, he took some time to watch the summer Celtics. When asked what advice he’d give to these young players trying to earn roster spots, Tatum smiled.

“Come out here and compete,” he said. “It’s summer league. Be a little relaxed and loose, because when the season starts, get out of my way.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.