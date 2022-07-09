Checking in on AL MVP and the other baseball award races

It’s particularly a compelling debate in the American League this season with Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani the leading candidates, along with Houston’s Yordan Alvarez .

“Most valuable” is something we can all define differently and not be wrong. It could be purely statistical or you could factor in intangible qualities such as leadership, along with performance of the player’s team.

Nothing sparks a debate among baseball fans like the Hall of Fame ballot. But a close second is how best to determine the Most Valuable Player in each league.

It would seem impossible to build a better case than Judge. He is the best player on the best team in the biggest market in the league and is challenging the true single-season home run record set by Roger Maris in 1961.

Judge turned down a $213.5 million contract extension from the Yankees on Opening Day, betting on himself that he could do better. He has since put up a monster season.

But how can any player be more valuable than Ohtani? He has 1.5 WAR as a hitter and 2.8 as a pitcher.

In his last five starts, Ohtani is 5-0 and allowed one earned run on 16 hits over 33⅔ innings while striking out 46. Meanwhile, he has a 1.004 OPS over the last month as a hitter with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 24 games. Oh, and he has 10 stolen bases in 10 attempts.

But the Angels are under .500 with only the wretched Athletics keeping them from last place.

My vote would go to Ohtani. What he is doing is unprecedented in baseball history and should be recognized as such.

Babe Ruth was one of the top pitchers in baseball from 1915-19, winning 87 games with a 2.16 ERA. He made 1,322 plate appearances during that time and had a .985 OPS.

Ohtani has a 2.90 ERA the last two seasons and a .917 OPS over 986 plate appearances. But he’s in a 30-team league with extensive travel and players from all over the world. It’s not Ohtani’s fault the Angels can’t build a winning team around him.

The Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt could be the frontrunner for NL MVP. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

As for the other races:

National League MVP: Paul Goldschmidt of the Cardinals is having a career year. But don’t discount Dansby Swanson (Braves) or one of the Dodgers (Mookie Betts?) making a move.

Cy Young: The Rays exist in a vacuum, but Shane McClanahan’s 1.74 ERA through 16 starts is Pedro Martinez-like. Justin Verlander’s return from Tommy John surgery has been special, too. Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins could make it a Florida sweep.

Verlander is lined up to face Ohtani on Wednesday.

Rookie of the Year: Dynamic outfielder Julio Rodriguez of the Mariners is a lock if he stays healthy. But Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena has done admirable work replacing Carlos Correa.

Braves righthander Spencer Strider has a 2.60 ERA and is now in the rotation. Seiya Suzuki of the Cubs is back from the injured list and hitting. It’s wide open in the NL.

Manager of the Year: This seems easy. Dusty Baker in the AL and Buck Showalter in the NL.

Baker last won in 2000. The Astros were in turmoil when he took over. He has since weathered injuries and roster changes to keep them in first place in the West.

Showalter brought some needed professionalism to the ever-wayward Mets. Now can he hold on to the clubhouse long enough to win the World Series?

STAR SEARCH

Rafael Devers (left) and Xander Bogaerts will likely be the only Sox at the All-Star Game. Sarah Stier/Getty

Could the Red Sox have only two All-Stars? Rafael Devers is a lock and Xander Bogaerts seems like an easy choice as one of the shortstops.

It gets murky after that. Rookie righthander John Schreiber deserves a spot in the bullpen, but there’s a large pool of relievers. Nick Pivetta hurt his chances when he was rocked by the Rays on Tuesday, allowing seven runs over 5⅔ innings. His ERA went from 3.23 to 3.68.

J.D. Martinez? He has hit for average, but a DH with eight homers and 34 RBIs at the midpoint of the season doesn’t deserve a spot.

You can make a good case for Christian Vazquez, who is in the top four in many offensive categories among AL catchers and has played well defensively.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Starting Monday, the Sox play 18 consecutive games against playoff contenders through Aug. 1. Is there a chance they’re sellers by the morning of Aug. 2?

The Sox would be one-stop shopping for teams with postseason aspirations. Martinez, Vazquez, Jackie Bradley Jr., Nate Eovaldi, Kiké Hernández, Rich Hill, Kevin Plawecki, Hirokazu Sawamura, Matt Strahm, and Michael Wacha are all on expiring contracts.

One source this past week described the Sox as “cautious buyers.” But that can change quickly.

▪ Rookie righthander Josh Winckowski played at Estero (Fla.) High School, 12 miles from where the Red Sox conduct spring training.

But they passed on him in the 2016 draft. The Blue Jays finally took Winckowski in the 15th round. He signed for a modest $125,000.

Toronto traded Winckowski to the Mets in 2021. Two weeks later, he was traded to the Sox in the three-team, seven-player trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Royals.

Now, at 24, Winckowski is in the rotation and has pitched well in four of his six starts this season.

Josh Winckowski has been a surprisingly strong contributor for the Sox this season. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“I’m really thankful for the Red Sox that they did trade for me,” he said. “Nothing against the Mets but definitely I feel like probably would have worked out better here than it did with the Mets.

“Toronto liked me but they didn’t love me. I think the Red Sox have shown a lot of love to me. Really fortunate there.”

▪ Interesting to note Juan Soto and agent Scott Boras are willing to negotiate with the Nationals on a contract extension during the season. But Boras closed the door on that idea with the Sox and Bogaerts.

Why? The Lerner family is reportedly taking offers on the Nationals and securing a talent such as Soto could be part of that process. Or it could just be Boras feels his best leverage with Bogaerts will be letting other teams get in the mix.

The view here remains that Bogaerts would welcome the Sox making a realistic proposal at any time.

▪ Bob Sloman, a Rays fan from Bradenton, Fla., took his family to the Rays-Red Sox game on July 4. Unfortunately, his son Jaxson became ill at the game.

The staff at Fenway escorted them to a spot in the park to get medical attention. A team ambassador then invited the family back to see another game in the series and gave them passes to see batting practice on the field.

The Slomans returned to Fenway and were all smiles after getting some autographs and taking photos on the field.

“My family is truly grateful to the Red Sox organization in the manner of not only how they are treating fans, but even more, fans from out of town that are rooting for the other team,” Sloman wrote in an e-mail.

As for the kind-hearted ambassador, he asked not to be identified.

▪ Add this to your summer reading list. “The Franchise: A Curated History of the Red Sox” by Sean McAdam comes out on Tuesday. McAdam, the longest-tenured reporter on the Sox beat, offers fresh perspective on the key figures and major events in team history. David Ortiz wrote the forward.

▪ Matt and Chelsea Barnes will host a wine tasting event on July 24 at the Hotel Commonwealth to benefit Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program that aids wounded veterans.

Along with the wine, food will be served and there will be auctions for Sox memorabilia, VIP experiences, wine lots, and other items.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit MattBarnes.eventbrite.com. Guests must be 21 years or older.

ETC.

Rodriguez walks out on the Tigers

It's still not clear why Eduardo Rodriguez left the Tigers, and he's had little contact with the team since. Julio Aguilar/Getty

Eduardo Rodriguez made his last start for the Tigers on May 18, leaving the game after seven batters with a rib cage strain on his left side.

He went on the injured list four days later, then started a rehab assignment in Triple A on June 9. Rodriguez pitched four shutout innings and seemed ready to return.

But the lefthander went on the unpaid restricted list on June 13 for a “personal matter” and the team has had little contact with Rodriguez since because of what is apparently an issue with his marriage.

“We reached out, but he hasn’t reached out back. We’re just kind of waiting it out,” Tigers GM Al Avila said. “It is unusual. But we have no choice but to wait and see what develops as we move forward.”

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said there has been virtually no communication with Rodriguez.

“We know he’s safe, we know he’s home with his kids, we know he’s back in Florida, but it’s been pretty quiet,” he told reporters.

Several of Rodriguez’s former teammates with the Red Sox have said he hasn’t responded to their text messages.

Rodriguez, who was signed to a five-year, $77 million contract, has forfeited roughly $2.1 million in salary so far. Beyond that, he’s let down an organization that gave him a life-changing contract.

The Tigers trusted in more than Rodriguez’s talent as a pitcher, they believed he would be a leader of their young pitching staff and bring a championship mentality to a rebuilding team.

Without knowing the exact details of the situation, it’s impossible to judge Rodriguez’s actions. But players routinely return to their teams after a few days following deaths in their families or other issues.

Tampa Bay lefthander Jeffrey Springs was on the family leave list for five days when his 5-month-old son, Stetson, was hospitalized. He returned Tuesday and pitched four innings against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox had some interest in retaining Rodriguez when he became a free agent last fall but not at anything close to what the Tigers offered.

Extra bases

Even Mike Trout is having trouble catching up with fastballs these days. Michael Reaves/Getty

Mike Trout was 0 for 11 and struck out nine times in a three-game series at Houston. He faced five pitchers in the series and saw 46 pitches in those at-bats, 35 of them fastballs. Trout has hit .263 against fastballs this season. From 2012-21, he hit .319. Trout turns 31 next month and even astonishingly great players slow down at some point. But it’s more a testament to how much pitching has improved in recent years. “It’s even hard for Trout to hit,” one Red Sox player said. “Pitchers throw harder and shape pitches in new ways all the time. Every team has guys who throw in the high 90s. When was the last time you saw 100 on the scoreboard and was impressed?” … The Pirates are 6-2 against the Dodgers and Yankees … Oakland righthander Frankie Montas came out of his July 3 start against Seattle after one inning because of shoulder discomfort. He’s not on the injured list but did get a cortisone shot and his next start is not yet scheduled. Montas is arguably the biggest trade chip on the market and the Athletics front office has to hope it didn’t miss its shot at a big return … Nobody asked me, but Clayton Kershaw should be the All-Star Game starter for the National League with the game at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw is not the best starter in the NL, but he has pitched well (5-2, 2.57 ERA in his first 10 starts) and deserves the spotlight at his home park, even if just for one inning. Marlins righthander Sandy Alcantara has had a terrific season but his time will come and there’s certainly no shame in following Kershaw to the mound … If the Yankees not playing on July 4 seemed odd, that’s because it was. That had not happened since 1941 … Most career games with double-digit strikeouts and no runs allowed since 1901: Nolan Ryan (58), Randy Johnson (44), Roger Clemens (31), Pedro Martinez (30), and Max Scherzer (26). Scherzer had his latest on Tuesday in his first start after nearly seven weeks on the injured list … Pirates rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz was named after Paul O’Neil, his father’s favorite player … The World Baseball Classic, last held in 2017, is coming back in 2022 with games from March 8-21 and the field expanded to 20 teams. The semifinals and finals will be in Miami at loanDepot Park … Quiz: Now that Mark Appel has made his major league debut, only four players who were drafted first overall have never played in the majors. One is Henry Davis, who was drafted by the Pirates in 2021. Do you know the others? Answer below … Cubs first base coach Mike Napoli on David Ortiz being elected to the Hall of Fame: “He’s one of the best human beings I’ve been around on and off the field. He’s so genuine. He’s a special person in terms of bringing people together. That aura he has, he was fun to have as a teammate. Him and [Dustin] Pedroia, I talk about it all the time being able to watch them and learn. It made me a better player.” … Learned this at Wrigley Field: David Ross is one of four people to win a World Series with the Cubs then go on to manage the team. The others are the famed double play combination of Joe Tinker, Johnny Evers, and Frank Chance … The Dodgers are mourning the death of longtime international scout Mike Brito, who signed Fernando Valenzuela. Later in his career, Brito was the “man in the Panama hat” who stood behind the plate at Dodger Stadium holding a radar gun. Brito was 87 … Quiz answer: Steve Chilcott (Mets, 1966), Brien Taylor (Yankees, 1991) and Brady Aiken (Astros, 2014). Chilcott, a catcher, reached Triple A but retired at 24 after a career marked by injuries. Taylor, a lefthander with a powerful fastball, injured his shoulder in a fight after two seasons and was never the same. Aiken didn’t sign with the Astros because of an elbow injury. Aiken had Tommy John surgery. Cleveland took him 17th overall in 2015, but he had a 5.18 ERA in 43 minor league games from 2016-19 … Happy birthday to Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, who is 68. The Hawk played 196 games for the Red Sox from 1993-94, hitting 29 of his 438 home runs. Jalen Beeks is 29. He appeared in two games for the Sox in 2018 then was traded for Nate Eovaldi on July 25. Beeks has 1.1 WAR since and Eovaldi 7.5. So the Rays don’t win every trade.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.