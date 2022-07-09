Game 85: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox have now lost four in a row in a crucial stretch of their schedule against divisional rivals, and they’ll need a win Saturday to stop the slide and salvage a chance at a split against the Yankees.

With starters dropping like flies, Boston will again turn to rookie Kutter Crawford, coming off one of the best starts of his young career; the righthander tossed 5 ⅓ shutout innings against the Rays on July 4, striking out eight and allowing just two hits.

The Sox bats haven’t been the problem — they’ve plated five runs in each of the first two games of the series — but they may need to go up a gear against New York starter Jordan Montgomery. The southpaw is piecing together another very solid season, but struggled in his season-opening start against Boston in April when the Sox chased Montgomery after just 3 ⅓ innings.