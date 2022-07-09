Game 85: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox have now lost four in a row in a crucial stretch of their schedule against divisional rivals, and they’ll need a win Saturday to stop the slide and salvage a chance at a split against the Yankees.
With starters dropping like flies, Boston will again turn to rookie Kutter Crawford, coming off one of the best starts of his young career; the righthander tossed 5 ⅓ shutout innings against the Rays on July 4, striking out eight and allowing just two hits.
The Sox bats haven’t been the problem — they’ve plated five runs in each of the first two games of the series — but they may need to go up a gear against New York starter Jordan Montgomery. The southpaw is piecing together another very solid season, but struggled in his season-opening start against Boston in April when the Sox chased Montgomery after just 3 ⅓ innings.
Rafael Devers is not expected to play Saturday after aggravating a back issue on Friday night.
Lineups
YANKEES (61-23): TBA
Pitching: LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19 ERA)
RED SOX (45-39): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (2-2, 5.04 ERA)
Time: 7:15 p.m.
TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7
Yankees vs. : Has not faced any NY Yankees batters
Red Sox vs. Montgomery: Arroyo 3-7, Bogaerts 13-28, Bradley Jr. 3-9, Dalbec 2-11, Devers 6-22, Martinez 2-20, Plawecki 0-4, Refsnyder 2-6, Verdugo 4-19, Vázquez 6-18
Stat of the day: After posting a 3.02 ERA in June, the Sox pitching staff has a 5.25 ERA through the early part of July.
Notes: Josh Donaldson, on a three-game homer streak, is 5-for-12 with nine RBIs and five runs as the Yankees have erupted for 34 runs during that stretch. The Yankees have scored in double digits twice in those three games and a majors-best 14 times this season. New York has a commanding 15.5-game lead in the American League East before the All-Star break ... While the Yankees are cruising along, the Red Sox have lost four in a row and eight of their past 11 games. Boston is 9-20 against AL East representatives this season and 36-19 versus everyone else ... Crawford split a pair of decisions against the Yankees earlier this season. He allowed Donaldson’s RBI single in the 11th inning of a 6-5 loss in New York on April 8 before returning two days later to scatter four hits over two scoreless innings in a 4-3 win ... Montgomery surrendered nine runs on 15 hits in a pair of no-decisions last month before taking a hard-luck loss in his most recent outing. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out eight in five innings of a 2-0 setback at Cleveland last Sunday. He is 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA in 12 career starts against Boston.
