Home boy: Chase Elliott hopes for breakthrough at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. — Chase Elliott has accomplished so much in his young racing career.

A home win.

The 26-year-old Dawsonville native returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday still looking to take the checkered flag at the place where his father Bill established the family's fame and young Chase learned the ropes.

“It's always nice to race close to home,” Elliott said. “It's nice to go home at night, sleep in my own bed.”

Even better than a restful night would be the chance to celebrate in victory lane in front of a home-state crowd.

“I would love to win here,” Elliott said. “It would be very meaningful to be able to check that box.”

The 2020 series champion already has a pair of wins this season and leads the point standings heading into the second race of the season on Atlanta's 1.54-mile trioval.

In a wild year that produced 13 different winners over the first half of the 36-race marathon, and has seemingly made it impossible to sustain any level of success, Elliott has been solid just about every time he starts the engine.

In addition to wins at Dover and Nashville, he was runner-up to Tyler Reddick last week at Road America to go along with nine other top-10 finishes.

“Chase Elliott has been that consistent rock,” Kurt Busch said Saturday, when heavy storms washed out qualifying for the Quaker State 400. “He's that guy who might've had trouble early in the race and you're like, ‘Where did he come from? He’s fourth.' He's doing the job that champions do, and he's doing it better than other champions right now."

But Atlanta Motor Speedway has always been a bit of a conundrum for Elliott, whose father won five times at the track — albeit in an era before several renovations produced an entirely different layout.

Chase has come up short in eight Cup races at the high-speed track, managing just a single top-five showing. He’s 0 for 12 if you throw in his Xfinity and Truck series appearances.

“We've had one really good run, I would say, and the rest are just kind of mediocre,” Elliott said. “I would love to check that box. It would be super special to me."

Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet will lead the field at the start of Sunday's 260-lap race. As the series leader, he claimed the pole position when qualifying was washed out.

The forecast for race day was iffy, as well, with a significant chance of thunderstorms throughout the afternoon.



