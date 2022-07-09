Kyle Gibson bounces back from four-homer fiasco as Phillies shut out Cardinals

The Phillies have won three games in a row and five of their last six. They are 24-10 since firing Joe Girardi .

A week earlier in Philadelphia, Gibson allowed consecutive home runs by Nolan Arenado , Nolan Gorman , Juan Yepez , and Dylan Carlson . On Saturday, he combined with a pair of relievers on a two-hitter, walking none in seven innings.

Kyle Gibson kept the ball in the park this time against St. Louis, Alec Bohm broke a scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the host Cardinals, 1-0.

Darick Hall led off the Phillies ninth with a double against Giovanny Gallegos (2-3). Pinch-runner Mickey Moniak became the first runner of the game to reach third base on Didi Gregorius’ bunt single and Bohm followed with his go-ahead fly.

Yepez drew a leadoff walk from Corey Knebel to begin the St. Louis ninth and took third when Bohm threw away a grounder by Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt stole second base as Arenado struck out, then Knebel retired Carlson on a weak grounder and Corey Dickerson on a fly to the warning track.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson allowed two hits and two walks in six scoreless innings after not pitching beyond the fifth in each of his previous four starts.

Atlanta continues its charge

Austin Riley homered off Patrick Corbin, Kyle Wright pitched seven-plus innings to win his 10th game, and the Braves held on to beat the Washington Nationals, 4-3, in Atlanta.

The defending World Series champions, moving a season-high 16 games over .500, improved to 28-8 since June 1, best in the NL over that span. They began the day 2½ games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

Atlanta leads the NL with 132 homers, trailing only the New York Yankees (143) for the major league lead.

Ronald Acuña Jr. singled before Riley hit his 22nd homer, a two-run shot to left that sailed 422 feet and came off his bat at 108 miles per hour in the first. The Braves have outhomered the Nationals, 22-8, in eight head-to-head games this season.

Juan Soto connected for the 17th time and second straight day for Washington. Wright (10-4) gave up eight hits and two runs, leaving after he walked Soto to begin the eighth. The Braves are 7-1 in Wright’s last eight starts, and he has a 3.28 ERA in that span.

Corbin (4-11) lost his eighth consecutive start against the Braves and has a 7.07 ERA over that span.

Johnny Cueto, White Sox cool off Tigers

Johnny Cueto allowed five hits over eight innings, Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit, 8-0, to end the Tigers’ season-high six-game winning streak.

Cueto (3-4) and José Ruiz combined on a six-hitter in the 11th shutout of the Tigers this season. Cueto struck out five and walked none. He had allowed eight runs over his previous 17⅓ innings.

José Abreu, Tim Anderson, and Sheets each had a pair of hits for the White Sox. The reigning AL Central champions improved to 18-25 at home.

Detroit didn’t have an extra-base hit until Spencer Torkelson’s eighth-inning double. Kody Clemens, a son of Roger Clemens who usually plays left and the infield, threw a 1-2-3 eighth for Detroit in his second big-league pitching appearance, joining another mop-up appearance against the White Sox on June 15.

Texas catcher Mitch Garver opts for season-ending surgery

Mitch Garver is a catcher who can hit, which is why the Texas Rangers acquired him. He doesn’t want to just hit, which is why he will have season-ending surgery Monday to repair a torn flexor tendon in his throwing arm.

Garver has been limited to being a designated hitter and unable to catch or throw since early May because of the right forearm issue that was bothering him long before then. The 31-year-old aims to fully recover to be back behind the plate in spring training.

“There was a slight chance that I could push it back to the end of the year and maybe sacrifice a few months of catching in 2023, but still have the bat in the lineup,” Garver said. “I feel like if I want to be the player I want to be, I like being behind the plate and I can bring more to the team that way.”

Garver had a breakout season in 2019 with 31 homers in 93 games while winning a Silver Slugger award, but has had injury issues since then. Texas acquired Garver from Minnesota at the start of spring training when displaced shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa was traded to the Twins. He went into Saturday’s game against the Twins hitting .210 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs in 52 games; Texas manager Chris Woodward said he plans to play Garver both Saturday and Sunday.

Rays add Bethancourt from Oakland

Needing depth at behind the plate, the Tampa Bay Rays acquired catcher and infielder Christian Bethancourt from the Oakland Athletics for minor-league righthander Christian Fernandez and outfielder Cal Stevenson.

Bethancourt carried a .249 average with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 56 games with the A’s after beginning the season with Triple-A Las Vegas. The 30-year-old has started games at first base, catcher and designated hitter. This is his sixth season in the majors, his first since 2017, and he has career highs with 23 runs, 11 doubles, and four stolen bases.

Rays catcher Mike Zunino has been sidelined since June 10 with left shoulder inflammation.

A’s assistant general manager Dan Feinstein expects the lefthanded hitting Stevenson, a native of nearby Fremont, to be a major leaguer in the near future. The 25-year-old was batting .265 with two home runs and 17 RBIs over 57 games with Triple-A Durham.

Also Saturday, Oakland was held to four hits for a fourth consecutive game, but made it hold up for for rookie Zach Logue in a 3-2 win over Houston. Logue pitched five innings of three-hit ball after being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. The 26-year-old lefthander allowed two runs and set down his final 10 batters after Martín Maldonado’s second-inning sacrifice fly.