Max Verstappen wins Austrian pole in Formula 1 racing

Max Verstappen was untroubled as he won the sprint race from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, his effort made easier by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr . scrapping each other behind him for one meager point. They almost collided, with tensions appearing to carry over from last Sunday’s British GP where Leclerc was unhappy with team decisions and Sainz won. The positions from the sprint set the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, so Verstappen starts at the front as he aims for a fifth win at his Formula One team’s home track in Spielberg. Verstappen surprisingly thinks the car lacks a bit of speed.

Marie McCool and Boston College standout Sam Apuzzo scored three goals each and Ally Mastroianni pulled down seven draw controls to lead the United States to an 11-8 win over Canada in the World Lacrosse Women’s Championship gold medal match Saturday at Unitas Stadium at Towson University in Maryland. The US led from start to finish, though never by more than four goals, in a closely contested final. Apuzzo also contributed two assists to earn Player of the Match honors. The Americans finished the tournament 8-0 and became the first host country ever to capture the gold medal.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

NBA

Portland’s Sharpe out of Summer League

Shaedon Sharpe’s first Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers is over. The No. 7 pick in last month’s NBA draft has been shut down for the remainder of Portland’s stay in Las Vegas because of a small labral tear in his left shoulder. An MRI performed Friday showed the extent of the injury, and the Blazers announced the diagnosis Saturday. Sharpe was hurt in Portland’s first Summer League game Thursday night. He will be re-evaluated after a period of rest and rehabilitation that is expected to last 10 to 14 days, the Blazers said. The shooting guard from Canada spent his lone college season at Kentucky, but did not appear in a game for the Wildcats.

Advertisement

WWE wrestling

Report: McMahon paid $12 million in hush money

The longtime World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal reported. The amount is significantly larger than what was previously known. Four women — all formerly affiliated with WWE — signed agreements with McMahon, 76, that bar them from discussing their relationships with him, the Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the deals and documents it reviewed. McMahon stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE in mid-June during an an investigation into the alleged misconduct and the Journal reported at the time that he had agreed to pay $3 million to a former paralegal who said he sexually harassed her on the job. McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation.

Advertisement

Miscellany

WooSox fall to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

A ninth-inning rally pushed the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders past the Worcester Red Sox, 3-2, at Polar Park in Triple A baseball … With thousands of visiting of fans to impress, the Netherlands soccer team left coach Mark Parsons disappointed after conceding against Sweden at the start of the Women’s European Championship title defense in Sheffield, England. It took Jill Roord’s goal on the turn in the 52nd minute to cancel out Jonna Andersson’s goal — only the third in 51 appearances for the Sweden wing back — to recover a 1-1 draw for the Netherlands in Group C … Chelsea men’s soccer team will be without N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for its preseason training camp and games in the United States because they do not meet the coronavirus vaccination requirements. Foreign travelers to the US have to show proof of vaccination to enter the country. Chelsea flew to Los Angeles on Saturday ahead of games against Club America in Las Vegas, Charlotte FC in the North Carolina city, and Arsenal in Orlando … Hank Goldberg, a prickly, bombastic and witty sports talk radio and television personality in Miami who became nationally known for handicapping horse races and NFL games on ESPN, died Monday, his 82nd birthday, at his home in Las Vegas