More pain for Red Sox as Rafael Devers sits, two others join slew on injured list

That makes 12 Sox players on the IL, which doesn’t include Rafael Devers , though he sat out Saturday and will also miss the series finale Sunday. Battling back issues since the series in Toronto last week, Devers tweaked his back in Friday’s loss when he ran into the top rail near the third-base dugout pursuing a foul ball.

Prior to the Red Sox’ contest against the Yankees Saturday evening, Christian Arroyo (left groin strain) and Connor Seabold (right forearm extensor strain) were placed on the injured list.

“We’ll see how he feels on Monday, but we’ll take care of him,” manager Alex Cora said. “He’s been battling with this for a while. We have to be smart.”

As of now, Cora said he doesn’t see it requiring an IL stint. Still, the absence of the All-Star starter at third base is a huge loss, and might not be limited to the next two days. Cora said playing on the artificial turf in Toronto is what originally caused Devers’ back pain.

The Sox play on turf again during their upcoming four-game set at the Tampa Bay Rays, which begins Monday.

Kiké Hernández (right hip flexor strain) didn’t feel great after his rehab assignment Friday at Triple A Worcester, in which he went 0 for 4 as the designated hitter. Cora said Hernández felt sore afterward and came in Saturday for treatment. He won’t play again this weekend for the WooSox and has been pushed back; there had been a chance Hernández would rejoin the big-league club for its upcoming road trip.

Thus, at a crucial juncture of the schedule, the Sox are without any depth. With 10 pitchers on the IL, they have had to start rookies in six of their last eight games, including four straight days against the Rays and Yankees. That makes it hard to call this weekend series with New York a “measuring stick.”

Nevertheless, Cora has remained adamant his team has to keep moving forward.

“I mean, you look at the standings, and you see where we’re at,” Cora said. “We worked so hard to get to this point. I think there’s only one team actually in the league that is playing outstanding baseball, and we’re playing them right now. The rest of them are kind of in the same situation [as us].”

Downs returns red hot

The Sox recalled infielder Jeter Downs from Worcester, where he’s been on a tear, hitting .529/.619/1.118 with a 1.737 OPS and three homers in his last five games . . . Alex Verdugo will wear a microphone for ESPN during the game on Sunday night. The Michael Kay/Alex Rodriguez alternate broadcast on ESPN2 will feature Roger Clemens and actor Billy Crystal, along with an appearance from Fenway Park by two of the protagonists from the 1978 one-game playoff: Bucky Dent and Mike Torrez . . . The pitchers and reserves for the All-Star Game will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Cora mentioned Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nick Pivetta, and Christian Vázquez as being worthy of selection . . . Reliever Darwinzon Hernandez, who underwent surgery on a torn right meniscus in May, struck out two in an inning for the WooSox, tossing 12 of his 15 pitches for strikes . . . Garrett Whitlock (right hip inflammation) said he felt good after his two inning appearance Friday at Worcester, where Nate Eovaldi remains on schedule to throw 60 pitches Sunday . . . Thaddeus Ward, who underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2021, had two quality starts in the Florida Complex League, going a combined five innings, striking out nine against one hit and no runs.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.