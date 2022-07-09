Red Sox should consider what they would look like without Rafael Devers in the long term

John Henry, Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy, and Chaim Bloom should use the time to ponder what their team would look like without Devers in the long term.

Rafael Devers was out of the lineup against the Yankees on Saturday night with a sore lower back and that likely will be the case on Sunday. The Red Sox don’t want a minor injury to get worse and put their All-Star third baseman on the injured list.

The Sox have not made progress signing Devers to a long-term extension and the clock ticks a little louder every day as the 25-year-old further asserts himself as one of the best players in the game.

Devers is in line to make his second consecutive start in the All-Star Game. No Sox third baseman has done that since Wade Boggs, who ran off seven in a row from 1986-92.

Through Friday, Devers was sixth in the majors in OPS (.977), tied for third in runs (59), tied for first in total bases (159), tied for second in extra-base hits and is third in fWAR.

Use whatever statistic you favor and it shows Devers is a top-tier player.

That includes defense. Devers has improved his play at third base to a point where any thought of moving him to first base has ended.

“I’m very proud of the work that I’ve done in the offseason,” he said via an interpreter. “I’ve worked on my defense and my offense.”

But, still, he’s regularly overlooked outside of Boston.

“People don’t talk enough about him,” manager Alex Cora said.

Cora has said that before and he’s right. Devers has 186,000 followers on Instagram. Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres has 1.3 million. Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 1.1 million and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is closing in on a million with 925,000.

Part of that is by design. Devers has posted only 12 times in the last year. He’s not interested in being known for anything other than what he does on the field.

Some players show up for games in designer suits. Devers favors shorts and a T-shirt. He’s happy to talk to reporters but judiciously never says anything remotely controversial.

“He has a lot of confidence,” Cora said. “He understands his tool set and what he can bring to the equation on a daily basis. But he’s very modest about it; he’s very humble about it. We love it that way, too.”

After the news broke that he would start the All-Star Game, Devers took questions from a handful of reporters. I asked Devers if he thinks he’s one of the best players in the game.

“I don’t like to say I’m the best or anything like that,” he said. “I want [the media] to do the talking.

“I know I’m talented but I don’t like to say those kinds of things.”

Strike one. I tried again, asking if he thought he had proven he was one of the best. That got a laugh.

“Yeah, every time I go out there I try to give 100 percent,” Devers said. “I know the type of player I am and the numbers I have put up. I think I deserve to be in the All-Star Game.”

That’s as close as you’ll get to Devers talking himself up.

But that’s a good quality. In short, Devers is a player any team should want to invest in and plenty will welcome the opportunity if he becomes a free agent after next season.

That would surely include the Yankees, who have 36-year-old Josh Donaldson at third base. Or maybe the Dodgers, who use 37-year-old Justin Turner.

The Sox decision-makers know that; they understand the need to retain Devers. But Bloom steadfastly refuses to discuss contract extensions.

It’s time to get the job done. The clubhouse and fan base need evidence that the Sox are interested in the here and now, not just in some utopian cost-controlled future.

Devers has proven he can succeed in Boston and win championships. That’s a rare quality and it’s one that should be rewarded.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.