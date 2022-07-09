Revolution go down to 10 men, give away three penalty kicks in loss to New York City FC

The Revolution struggled with the irregular playing field, and NYCFC (9-4-5, 32 points) capitalized in snapping a five-game winless streak. This was only the fourth time this season the Revolution have failed to hold the advantage in a game this season, but they rallied to tie the score on the first of two Gustavo Bou goals in the first half and, after going down, 3-1, nearly equalized in the second half.

During a first-half meltdown, the Revolution were reduced to 10 players and surrendered three penalty kicks as their 10-game unbeaten streak came to an end. Despite playing down a player, the Revolution (6-6-7, 25 points) cut the deficit to 3-2, before Valentin Castellanos finished things off with his second goal of the game in the 82nd minute.

The Revolution reverted to pre-Bruce Arena form long enough to fall, 4-2, to New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Revolution defender Andrew Farrell experienced a nightmare opening half, starting in the ninth minute, when he lost possession, then took down Talles Magno in the penalty area. Referee Tim Ford immediately awarded a penalty kick, Magno sending the shot low to Djordje Petrovic’s left to open the scoring in the 10th minute.

Advertisement

Bou tied the score off a Sebastian Lletget pullback in the 18th minute. Carles Gil launched Lletget on a right-wing run, Lletget going to the end line, then finding Bou, who fired into the far side of the net for his fifth goal of the season.

Castellanos had two chances to break the deadlock but had a penalty kick saved (34th) before converting (44th).

Petrovic dived right to save Castellanos’s first attempt, Ford signaling for a penalty kick following a VAR review nearly two minutes after Castellanos and Maxi Moralez went down in a clash with Henry Kessler. Castellanos hesitated halfway through his runup to taking the penalty, and Petrovic held his ground before knocking the attempt away for a corner.

Advertisement

The Revolution then were on the verge of taking the lead, but Brandon Bye’s drive was punched out by Sean Johnson (37th).

In the 41st minute, Castellanos went past Farrell in pursuit of a Moralez pass, Ford signaling for the penalty and red-carding Farrell. Three minutes later, Castellanos sent his shot into the right side of the net as Petrovic went the other way.

NYCFC upped the advantage early in the second half. Substitute Gabriel Pereira went in alone, missing wide (47th), then capitalized on a giveaway for a 3-1 lead (49th). This time, the Revolution had a throw-in but surrendered possession as Bye’s pass evaded Tommy McNamara in the center circle. Petrovic saved Castellanos’s point-blank try, but Pereira followed, faking Kessler and Petrovic and firing past DeJuan Jones, who had retreated to the goal line.

The Revolution, who visit the Philadelphia Union next Saturday, risked being exposed in the back by continuing to attack, and the strategy nearly paid off as Lletget hit the underside of the bar (60th) and Bou converted his sixth goal of the season (77th).

Jones set up Bou with a square ball off a lofted pass from Gil, NYCFC players appealing for offside as Bou left-footed into an open net. Castellanos then converted the final goal off a rebound following a breakaway.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.