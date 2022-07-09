Summer league game was a very big deal for the Celtics’ JD Davison

Yet, for JD Davison, this is a big deal. The 19-year-old Celtics rookie played his first professional game Saturday, against the Miami Heat, and to celebrate, 15 family members from his hometown of Letohatchee, Ala. , attended the Celtics’ 88-78 loss at Cox Pavilion.

LAS VEGAS — It’s easy to take these summer league games for granted as the years pass. Las Vegas has become the home of the NBA’s offseason convention, a collection of current and former players, coaches, executives and rookies and journeymen intermingled in the hottest place on earth.

Davison, 19, was the Celtics’ lone draft pick last month, 53rd overall and the first, he says proudly, to be drafted out of Lowndes County, Ala. Letohatchee is an unincorporated community in Lowndes County.

Advertisement

So making the NBA is a big deal. Playing in a summer league game in front of teammate Jayson Tatum is a big deal. Donning green is a big deal.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

And just an hour before he took the floor, Davison signed a two-way contract, an indication Boston management considers him exponentially more than a fringe player trying to catch on to the roster. He is considered part of the future, a raw but gifted player who needs refining but has enough enticing talent to potentially earn a standard NBA contract.

He dazzled at times with his speed, scoring 10 points with 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocked shots, and 2 steals. And he was thrilled for the opportunity, especially in front a litany of family members.

When asked how many of the Davisons were in Las Vegas, he said, “Uh, I can’t exactly guess. I could say 15-plus.”

Just imagine how many Davisons head to TD Garden for JD’s first game in Boston. Just imagine how monumental of a moment that will be for the kid from small-town Alabama.

Advertisement

“It felt great man, the environment was crazy, everything I dreamed of, just come out there and be on that court,” he said of Saturday. “It felt great for me to get my feet wet.”

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens could have selected a plethora of players with the 53rd pick. The organization’s tradition has been to take overseas stashes or perhaps veteran players who have slipped. Davison did slip, but it was likely because of an erratic freshman season at Alabama. But his speed, feel for the game and versatility is unquestioned. His development into the Celtics’ point guard of the future will take time.

But you can sense Davison’s hunger. He is not taking this opportunity for granted. He does not want to fall lavishly in love with the NBA life where it becomes more important than the game. Davison plays as if he has been coached, as if he understands that he can’t simply thrive off his physical skills. He has to think the game first.

“Just coming in we watched film and the right play was the simple play,” he said. “I was just out there trying to make the right play for my teammates so we can get a win.”

Davison could have easily gotten caught in the hype of Las Vegas Summer League, the packed crowds, NBA vets watching from courtside and tried playing with his blondish hair on fire. Instead he was poised, unselfish, and impactful.

Advertisement

“Just come, just have fun, go do me and maybe a [regular] roster spot will be open,” he said. “I know when my name will be called, I’ll be ready.”

The journey so far has been a celebratory one for Davison, despite falling to the 53rd pick. Most one-and-dones envision going in the draft lottery or first round. Even the ones who aren’t projected to go in the first round have delusions of stardom because the league is filled with one-and-done players.

And there are those who just want to get their professional career started, willing to take the chance of playing in the G-League and overseas and taking the harder road to NBA success over another season in college. Davison was willing to take the risk, so being drafted, regardless of the slot, was a reason for joy.

“I just wanted to get drafted; coming from where I’m from, maybe 100, 200 people in my town it was a big deal for me to get drafted,” he said. “I told my family no matter where I go, it’s a blessing. That was my thing, just go out there and get drafted and my mama is going to be proud, my family is going to be proud and I’m very proud of myself and hear my name being called.”

The only Lowndes County native to reach the NBA is Naismith Hall of Famer Ben Wallace, who went undrafted. Davison is the first to be drafted, and that’s a source of pride. There will be countless more victories ahead for Davison but Saturday was a significant one.

Advertisement

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.