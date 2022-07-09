What’s next for the Wizards after their huge financial commitment to Bradley Beal?

Beal opted out of the final year of his contract at $36 million and was briefly a free agent before returning to the Wizards in the biggest deal in franchise history. It’s a risky proposition for Washington, making such a large financial dedication to a player who just turned 29 and has an injury history.

The Wizards made the ultimate commitment to Bradley Beal , signing the former All-Star shooting guard to a five-year, $250 million extension even though Washington has never reached the conference finals in Beal’s 10 seasons.

But the Wizards are trying to show they’re a destination franchise, trying to gain stability after years of being a place that couldn’t keep superstars. The most recent example was their trade of former No. 1 overall pick John Wall to the Rockets for Russell Westbrook. The Wizards later dealt Westbrook for three contributing players. Their decision to part ways with Wall eventually was a good one, but they didn’t want the same situation with Beal.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The Wizards easily could have tried to package Beal in a deal for a younger All-Star and draft picks. Yet they paid a player considered a top-20 talent — not top-10 — a quarter of a billion dollars.

Advertisement

“I look at what we did with Bradley really as a culmination of discussions and planning and the work we’ve done with his family over the years as, will you commit and will we commit to try to work together to build something great?” Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said. “Players in the league have lots of choice and Bradley, in my opinion, made the right one. We think with the team [general manager] Tommy [Sheppard] is building, we will have a very, very good team. This team speaks to Brad of how loyal and how hard-working he will be. He doesn’t want to be traded and we don’t want to trade him. Tommy has been given the green light and I’ve said no to nothing.”

Advertisement

Leonsis helped build winners for the NHL’s Capitals and WNBA’s Mystics but has failed to bring the Wizards close to contention for an NBA championship. The hope is the financial commitment to Beal sends a message to other players that Washington is willing to pay top dollar for premium talent.

“We’re not naïve. I read what the press writes and what people are thinking,” Leonsis said. “This was another way for us to show Brad our commitment to him.”

Beal was drafted on his 19th birthday and emerged as a premium scorer when healthy. But after a couple of injury-filled seasons, and disappointing seasons by the team, Beal was passed on the pantheon of great players by those such as close friend Jayson Tatum, another St. Louis native.

There have been rumors for years about a possible trade of Beal to the Celtics, but this extension likely eliminates that. The Wizards included a no-trade clause in the five-year deal. Beal joked the rumors will now shift to when he’s going to waive that clause.

Can Tommy Sheppard turn the Wizards into consistent contenders? Nick Wass/Associated Press

“I am appreciative of this city. I am appreciative of Ted,” he said. “This city has loved me through ups and downs. Nobody pushes themselves harder than me and I have to be thankful for the opportunity. That was a big part of my reasoning to come back was Ted’s commitment to winning. A lot of that does fall on me. We trust Tommy to make those types of moves. All I can do is trust continually what he’s done. I’m here. It’s over with, now our commitment is to win. It’s not easy. We’re going to continue to build each and every year.”

Advertisement

The Wizards added Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris, and Will Barton, and drafted Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis. There is hope for the Wizards, but they won’t be considered even remotely a favorite in the Eastern Conference. The next step will be a playoff return.

“We’re approaching this thing that we’re strong, and a lot of it is in on me,” Beal said. “I want to win a championship here. The reason I’m staying is I believe I can win in D.C. We’ve got some tools over here. There are small-market teams that are winning. Why can’t Washington do that?”

Beal hinted that life isn’t always good swapping teams to join fellow All-Stars to chase championships. The Nets acquired three All-Stars — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden — and it only resulted in an Eastern Conference semifinal appearance. Harden asked for a trade and was moved, while the Nets are trying to move Durant and Irving.

“Having conversations with guys who have played with All-Stars, it’s not always what you think it is,” Beal said. “I think we’re seeing that. The city is hungry for D.C. to be that team again. It’s up to us to do that. I want a win after every game, that’s my goal.”

Advertisement

The pressure now is on Beal and Sheppard. The Wizards decided to move Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Morris and Barton. Recent draft picks Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert need to take the next step. Porzingis, who has not played a minute with Beal because of his wrist surgery, needs to show he can stay healthy throughout an entire season after playing well after his acquisition from the Mavericks.

A lot of questions remain in Washington. The Wizards haven’t won 50 games in a season in more than 40 years. They have yet to sign a major free agent (they saved money for Durant in 2016 but he didn’t even meet with the team) and they are desperate for stability and good fortune. The hope is the Beal re-signing will spark a franchise boon.

“This is a great day for the Wizards, what an unbelievable opportunity to show we are a destination, to show the NBA what commitment we can make to players,” Sheppard said. “He’s what we want to be exemplified for our franchise. We are not going to sit still. We are going to acquire more talent. We are very confident in Bradley’s leadership.”

MAKING PROGRESS

Kings finally have some hope

Mike Brown is looking to snaps the Kings' 16-year playoff drought. Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

It’s been 16 years since the Kings reached the playoffs, and the franchise is undergoing yet another retooling, trading former first-round picks Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield for Domantas Sabonis, then hiring Mike Brown as coach, and finally acquiring Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk.

Advertisement

The Kings still won’t enter the treacherous Western Conference as playoff favorites. They will have to show consistency and get upgraded performances from players such as De’Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes, but there is hope in Northern California.

Brown will begin his third head coaching stint after stops with the Cavaliers and Lakers. GM Monte McNair hopes Brown has learned from his tenure as a Warriors assistant to uplift the Kings and offer stability.

The Kings have had 11 coaches in the last 16 years and not one led Sacramento to a winning record. There is optimism with the drafting of Iowa product Keegan Murray and a full season with Sabonis that the Kings can improve defensively — their biggest issue — and also become better offensively.

“We knew we had a big offseason coming up,” McNair said. “Adding shooting, versatility, size, defense. We don’t think we’re done. We’re certainly thrilled with where it ended up. When those opportunities came up, we pounced. We felt good about our options. We want to get into the playoffs. It’s about getting there and staying here.”

Brown’s teams have always been solid offensively, but can an up-tempo team also be imposing defensively? The Kings will have to get better on both sides to even have a shot in the West. The Timberwolves, Thunder, Rockets, Lakers, Nuggets, Pelicans, and Clippers have added key pieces through trades and free agency.

The lone team that appears to be in total rebuild is the Spurs. So, what does that mean for the Kings, who have not won 50 games in 17 years?

“Our team is going to defend, but we have to score as well,” McNair said. “We’re looking for improvements. We’re always looking to improve.”

Monk had a strong season for the Lakers after being discarded by the Hornets. He approached his potential as a high-scoring swingman, and the Kings are banking that he continues his ascension with former Kentucky teammate Fox.

“They play up and down, and that’s what I’m used to,” Monk said. “I’m used to playing with Fox. [The lack of recent success] makes us relax a little more, playing with no expectations. I’m just ready to get started.”

Huerter was a potential Celtics target through their trade exception, but the Hawks quickly moved him to Sacramento to make room for Dejounte Murray. Huerter provides shooting and a defensive wing for a team that needs skill players.

“I felt like for me it was going to be a really good fit,” he said. “The more excited the more I thought about it. That’s the first thing you hear of, the makeup we have here I think everyone is excited about. I think that should be the goal here. That experience is everything. It’s kind of an experience and the feeling of it, and the level of competition goes up. I’ve gotten a small taste of it. To win two playoff series [with the Hawks], it makes you hungry to get back.”

ETC.

WNBA prepares for stretch drive

At the WNBA All-Star break, the usual powerhouses are at the top. Ashley Landis/Associated Press

At the WNBA All-Star break, the league’s traditional powers — Chicago, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Connecticut — are at the top, while teams such as Los Angeles and Phoenix have been disappointments.

Of course, the season has been overshadowed by the absence of Phoenix center Brittney Griner, who pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges this past week and remains jailed in Russia after playing there during the offseason. Despite Griner’s imprisonment, the WNBA has moved forward with several intriguing story lines.

“This season has been so strange in that it took a while for teams to hit their stride again because so many factors impacted the first half of the season,” ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson said. “Big agents getting acclimated in new places, COVID, new head coaches, injuries, late international arrivals, the condensed season. So I think teams are just starting to get a handle on their identities and get some flow and consistency. As the dust starts to settle teams that we thought were going to be toward the bottom of the league standings are starting to make a push — LA Minnesota, New York.”

The Sparks, Lynx, and Liberty got off to slow starts but are beginning to grain traction. The Atlanta Dream have been the league’s biggest surprise under first-year coach Tanisha Wright, while the defending champion Chicago Sky have the best record in the WNBA.

“Chicago is the team that I picked to repeat, and they have looked unbeatable in stretches in this first half,” Robinson said. “Can they sustain that and become the first team since the 2001-02 Sparks to win back-to-back championships? And then Seattle … how does the Tina Charles move pan out? I do believe that they needed something that has kept them out of the ‘elite’ conversation this season, so the question is, is Tina and Seattle that perfect marriage that gets Sue [Bird] her fifth championship before retirement, and Tina her first trophy?

“And then Vegas, how do they handle the pressure of being crowned the WNBA champion before they’ve actually won anything? All season, I feel like they’ve been so dominant in stretches that we’ve pretty much given them the trophy. But they’ve started to show some vulnerability, and I’m just wondering how they will respond. Will they be able to get back to the level at which we thought they were capable in the first half and win A’ja Wilson and Becky Hammon’s first WNBA championship?”

The Las Vegas Aces are slumping, having given up 100-plus points in two straight games, and have allowed the third-most points in the league. They may need some upgrades for the stretch run. The Connecticut Sun have lost five of their last seven games and are slipping back to the middle of the playoff pack with 16 games left.

“I was incredibly impressed with how Vegas came out of the gates [13-2 start] and have been impressed recently with Chicago,” former WNBA player Rebecca Lobo said. “These condensed WNBA seasons are always interesting to follow because team’s fortunes and the shift in the standings can change rapidly. Even minor injuries and COVID absences for key players can result in three or four games missed because there are so many games in short windows.

“Atlanta has also been impressive. Tanisha Wright is doing an incredible job there. If the Dream make the playoffs, it will be hard not to vote her as Coach of the Year.”

Layups

The Blazers signed guard Damian Lillard to a big extension this week. Steph Chambers/Getty

The Trail Blazers are investing in their short-term future by signing superstar Damian Lillard to a two-year, $120 million extension, making him the highest-paid player per yearly salary in league history. The Blazers have been in a strange position since the death of owner Paul Allen. Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, apparently does not want to own both the Blazers and NFL Seattle Seahawks, but she also announced recently the teams are not for sale. Nike chairman and Oregon native Phil Knight is interested in buying the Blazers, but that’s not possible, at least for now. “I don’t have any sense of the precise timing. I read that same statement today in which she or someone on behalf of the estate said the team is not currently for sale. But at some point it will be for sale. This is a hugely complex estate, and although it’s been several years, these things take time,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. “Having said that, everyone has interest in a smooth transition. I think Jody has been an excellent steward of the team in the meantime. I’ll say Portland has been a wonderful community for the NBA. The team has been there over 50 years now, and our preference, my preference, would be that the team remain in Portland as part of this process.” … Overshadowed by free agency was the tragic death of former player Caleb Swanigan, who died June 20 at age 25, about 27 months after his final NBA game. Swanigan, who battled weight issues throughout his career, apparently had gained an exorbitant about of weight following his release by the Kings. It’s a cautionary tale that even NBA players go through mental health and weight issues, and Swanigan’s death is one of the league’s saddest stories … Former Celtic Aron Baynes is working out for teams in Las Vegas, hoping to make an NBA comeback. Baynes suffered an unfortunate injury during a freak fall while with the Australian national team at the Tokyo Olympics. He was in intensive care in Japan and spent weeks away from home recovering from nerve damage in his neck. Baynes is healthy now and the 35-year-old would be a great asset for a team such as the Celtics, who are looking for a veteran, defensive-minded center. He is an unrestricted free agent and last played with the Raptors in 2020-21.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.