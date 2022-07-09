With the pitching staff struggling, the Red Sox lineup will have to hit another level — especially in clutch moments — to stay afloat

Amid a period of pitching instability, the Sox are wobbling across a rickety, decaying bridge while trying to avoid a free-fall heading into the All-Star break. They are edging closer to the returns of Chris Sale (Tuesday), Nate Eovaldi (perhaps by next weekend in New York), and Michael Wacha (possibly coming out of the break) – and perhaps other reinforcements acquired in advance of the August 2 trade deadline – but for now, nine innings represent a nightly scramble.

The Red Sox, following their 12-5 flattening by the Yankees on Friday night, have lost each of their last four games – their longest losing streak since early May – while giving up at least six runs in each. In their return to an AL East-heavy schedule, they’ve allowed five runs in all but one of their eight games against the Jays, Rays, and Yankees.

At a time when the Red Sox rotation features Nick Pivetta and four other pitchers with a combined 12 major league starts, the recent results have been somewhat predictable.

Against that backdrop, the team’s remaining games leading to the break against the Yankees at home, then the Rays and Yankees on the road, rely on a simple formula: Hit. Hit a lot. Hit relentlessly. Hit so much that the deficiencies of the pitching staff are rendered, for the next nine games, irrelevant.

The team showed in May and June the ability to make six runs a nightly baseline. They need to do so again – at a time when the degree of difficulty has been increased by the lower back pain that sidelined Rafael Devers for two games against the Rays last week and that will keep him out of the lineup on Saturday.

Even against the Yankees’ elite pitching staff, the Sox offense has been good enough to give the team a chance. In back-to-back games, the Sox have scored five runs – the first team to do so in back-to-back games against the steamrolling Yankees since June 8-9. Yet on Friday, even that solid offensive performance represented the kind of missed opportunity that has characterized the Sox for the last five weeks.

Down 9-4 in the fourth inning, the Sox loaded the bases with two outs before Christian Vázquez struck out on the seventh pitch of a competitive at-bat against righty Miguel Castro.

Two innings later, with the Sox having narrowed the lead to 9-5, they again loaded the bases, giving Trevor Story a chance to tie the game with a single swing against Yankees lefty Lucas Luetge. But on a 2-1 pitch, Story swung at a pitcher’s pitch – a cutter on the hands – and popped it up to second, effectively wiping out the last opportunity to get back into the game.

The inability to cash in with the bases loaded has become a hallmark of the Sox for weeks. Since June 4, the team is 4 for 38 in 47 plate appearances with three runners on, posting a .105/.186/.132 line in such situations.

Story – who for a period in May delivered game-changing middle-of-the-order production, seemingly hitting a three-run homer or grand slam every game for a week – has had the most game-breaking opportunities but has done little with them. He’s gone 1-for-8 with four infield pop-ups, three strikeouts, and a single with the bases loaded since early June.

While he’s continued to hit for power, clearing the fences four times in his last 10 games, all of those have been solo shots. Since May 27, he’s hitting .211/.326/.342 with runners in scoring position, and .217/.276/.399 overall.

J.D. Martinez – one of the foremost run producers of the past decade – has gone 0 for 5 with a hit-by-pitch and one run-scoring groundout with the bases loaded during the stretch. For the year, the 34-year-old is hitting just .239/.314/.375 with runners in scoring position, marks that have dipped to .179/.313/.205 with an alarming 53.8 percent groundball rate since May 28.

Bogaerts is 0 for 2 with the bases loaded over the last five weeks, but his overall production with runners in scoring position has cratered of late. After posting elite numbers in such situations (.328/.397/.552) for the first three months of the season, he’s hitting just .133/.243/.267 – and, like Martinez, posting a 53.8 percent groundball rate – with runners in scoring position since June 5.

“It sucks, man,” Bogaerts said recently. “Not getting the run in, it hurts like you guys can’t even imagine.”

For Bogaerts, some of his overall production has declined since a May 20 collision with Alex Verdugo that resulted in a shoulder injury that made him a training room regular. Is that still an issue?

“Now it’s really good. It was my shoulder and my wrist,” Bogaerts said at the end of June. “We had a fix.”

He declined to clarify whether the fix was a painkilling injection, but noted that before the intervention, he’d experienced considerable pain in his front shoulder and wrist on inside pitches for the better part of a month. His shoulder injury resulted in taking or getting jammed on pitches that he usually would have driven, while the wrist would flare up on check swings.

Yet even as Bogaerts said that he’d moved beyond the pain from the collision, his performance has not rebounded. He’s 2 for 24 (.083/.233/.208) overall this month, and admitted this week that he’s been unable to find a comfortable stance to allow for more consistent production.

For the Sox, particularly if Devers will be managing an injury in the days to come, their ability to maintain their inside track on a postseason berth at the break will depend on getting more out of their three most highly compensated position players. The Sox have the ability to hit their way through the tattered state of their pitching staff, but Bogaerts, Martinez, and Story will have considerable say over whether that potential translates to both the scoreboard and the standings.

