Xander Schauffele, seeking his second straight win, has a two-shot lead at the Scottish Open

And then he headed straight to the range.

Right when he was starting to pull away from the field, Schauffele closed with a pair of bogeys at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland that made it difficult to appreciate an otherwise stellar round. He matched the low score of the windy day with a 4-under-par 66.

Xander Schauffele played all the right bounces and made all the key putts until the final two holes Saturday in the Scottish Open and then felt as though he had to settle for a two-shot lead.

“I had pretty much everything going,” Schauffele said. “I was judging the bounces well and making the putts I needed to and getting up-and-down when I was missing the green. Six birdies through 16, no complaints. And a tough finish.”

Advertisement

Schauffele was at 7-under 203, two ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain, who had a 67 and boosted his hopes of getting one of three spots into the British Open next week at St. Andrews.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Jordan Spieth had two eagles on the back nine, one of them with a lob wedge from just over 100 yards on the 15th hole, and had a 66 that put him right in the mix. Spieth was three shots behind in a group that included fellow Texan Ryan Palmer.

Cameron Tringale has been sliding since he opened with a 61 in relatively benign conditions along the Firth of Forth. He went from a three-shot lead to a five-shot deficit. Tringale had an eagle on the third hole and nothing but pars and bogeys the rest of the way for a 74.

Schauffele was dogged for the longest time for not having a PGA Tour title of his own since the start of 2019. He did have an Olympic gold medal from Tokyo last summer, and he partnered with Patrick Cantlay to win the PGA Tour's team event in New Orleans.

Advertisement

Now the 28-year-old Californian might be hitting his stride. He is coming off a victory two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship, with one eye toward the final major of the year on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

“You see players do it all the time. You get in the good swing of things, start to get comfortable seeing certain shots and seeing certain putts go in,” Schauffele said. “Players always have good stretches and I'm trying to make this one of my best.”

He was ahead by as many as four shots until he tugged his tee shot on the par-3 17th and it rolled down a ridge and off the green. On the tough closing hole into the wind, he pulled his tee shot into the rough, went behind a pair of bunkers and missed a 10-foot par putt.

It’s crowded at the top if Schauffele falters. Spieth was joined at 4-under 206 by Palmer and Jordan Smith of England, with US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in the group five behind.

As for the three British Open spots, Rickie Fowler remained in range after a wild finish. He erased a double bogey on the 14th hole by going birdie-eagle, only to bogey the last two. That gave him a 71. He was six shots behind.

Senior Players Championship — Jerry Kelly shot a 5-under-par 65 for a share of the third-round lead with Alex Cejka.

Advertisement

The Principal Charity Classic winner last month in Iowa, the 55-year-old Kelly had six birdies and a bogey to match Cejka at 9-under 201 on Firestone Country Club’s South Course in Akron, Ohio.

“No. 1, getting the ball in the fairway, so I can have control of my irons,” Kelly said. “Not trying to do too much with my iron shots, just giving myself good looks. And then the putter was better today.”

Cejka birdied four of the last five holes for a 67. The 51-year-old Czech-born German is chasing his third senior major title after winning the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA last year.

Defending champion Steve Stricker (68) and Steven Alker (69) were tied for third at 7 under. Ernie Els (69) was 6 under.

Stricker, the Regions Tradition in May, grew up playing against Kelly in their hometown of Madison, Wis.

Alker is a three-time winner this season and the Charles Schwab Cup points leader. The 51-year-old New Zealander won the Senior PGA Championship in late May in Michigan for his first senior major victory.

…

Mastercard paused its sponsorship with Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell, both of whom play on the LIV Golf series.

“We have paused the activation of our relationship with Ian and Graeme, recognizing the uncertainties around their standing with the PGA Tour,” Mastercard vice president of communications Seth Eisen said to ESPN.