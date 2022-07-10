We closed the distance gap only to break up

Q. My ex and I ended eight-plus years of distance late last year when I moved to her for education. Then, weeks ago, she ended the relationship.

She said she’s had a crush on her friend who is in the area for work. She had told me that this friend has asked her questions like, “If you didn’t have a boyfriend, who would you date?” He also told her to be careful of her boyfriend.

She did not object or stop him in his tracks, and she told me all these stories as they happened. We’ve been in the same town since December, and she got irritated by me a lot. She used to tell me to be more like her friend. She said she lost the spark in the relationship, does not love me, and does not see a future with me. We’re 26 and 27.

Now that she is gone, I feel a lack of fullness in my life. I feel I am inadequate to pursue further relationships. I feel I have missed out in my life a lot. I have an unhealthy relationship with myself. How do I turn this mind-set around?

MISSED OUT

A. “Now that she is gone, I feel a lack of fullness in my life.”

One of your primary relationships is over. It makes sense that you’re grieving.

But the sadness doesn’t mean life was better before. This is painful, but it’s a step toward better things. If the relationship didn’t make you both happy once you closed the distance gap, it wasn’t worth your effort.

It’s time to build a world without this person at the center of it. After many years of thinking about where she is, what she wants, etc., you have freedom to consider yourself. How do you like to spend time? Who else is good company? What do you like to read, watch, and learn?

You feel like you’ve missed out, so treat yourself to some experiences, especially hobbies. The more you do things you like, the more you’ll have to talk about with someone new.

Also, if you’re a student (if that’s what you mean by education), you can reach out to your school for therapy.

You don’t have to pursue new romantic relationships right now. Give yourself a break to get to know yourself again. This is a process, and it could be a joyful one over time.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

You’ve been with her since you were 17 or 18. The first breakup is usually the most painful. Breakups almost always hurt, but the first time can be devastating. Stay busy and engaged with your life and things will get better.

ALLUSERNAMESARETAKEN





Try to remember, dating is about finding someone who is a good fit for us. Don’t take this as you being inadequate — you just didn’t fit together.

MAJORISSUES





Change the narrative in your brain to one of: “I dodged a bullet.” You didn’t describe one nice thing about your ex; you describe someone who is very self-centered. Take her off the pedestal in your brain and start living your life on your own terms: your goals, your enjoyment. Do you for a while and shore up that esteem.

PENSEUSE





It sounds like your relationship worked great long-distance but not up close. Which means it never really worked.

THEREALALMIGHTYZEESUS





^I agree. There is a world of difference when that person is in your sphere vs. somewhere on the other end of a phone or text.

YOURAUNT





You’re not inadequate and you haven’t missed out in life. You were in a long-term relationship that didn’t work out. Same as millions of other people. What you feel is heartbreak and the loss of a relationship. Normal feelings. You will be sad for a while, but this is life. Do things that make you happy. Focus on making friends. Put this relationship behind you and move forward.

BKLYNMOM

