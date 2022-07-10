JoJo enjoys lots of outdoor activities

JoJo plays the trombone in the school band, which he enjoys very much. After school JoJo attends a program at the YMCA and enjoys spending time there with his friends.

JoJo loves electronics, likes to ride his scooter, enjoys bike riding, playing outside, swimming, and playing sports. He loves Tae-Kwon Do and has taken classes in the past. When he is older JoJo states that he wants to be a police officer so that he can help people.

Advertisement

He loves living in his foster family that consists of two moms. JoJo likes to be busy and involved in activities. Bike riding and cooking with his foster moms are some of JoJo’s favorite activities.

Legally freed for adoption, JoJo would do well in an active two-parent family with older children or no other children in the home so that he can receive the attention that he seeks. He would benefit from a family that is trauma informed and has a structured home environment.

Because he is so close and bonded to his older brother and younger sister his new family should also understand the importance of sibling contact. He will need ongoing virtual contact and in-person visits with them on a regular basis.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.