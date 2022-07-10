Lowell man to be cited after vehicle strikes State Police cruiser in Stoneham

A Lowell man will be cited for speeding after his vehicle hit the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser with a K-9 inside in Stoneham early Sunday morning, while a trooper was outside the vehicle assisting with another crash, officials said.

The crash took place about 4:42 a.m. on Interstate 93 northbound, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio.

The vehicle that hit the cruiser was driven by a 47-year-old man from Lowell who works for both Uber and Lyft. He did not have any passengers at the time of the incident, State Police said.