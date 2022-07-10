fb-pixel Skip to main content

Lowell residents warned of bear sighting one day after bear reported in Tewksbury

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated July 10, 2022, 52 minutes ago

Residents in Lowell were asked to keep an eye out for a bear seen near Wentworth Avenue on Sunday morning, one day after bear sightings were reported in neighboring Tewskbury, officials said.

Lowell police are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and secure trash until the bear leaves the area, the department said on Twitter.

If the bear is spotted, do not try to approach it and stay inside, police said.

Black bear sightings were also reported in Tewksbury near Deering Drive, Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control said on Twitter Saturday evening.

Animal control officials asked residents to “temporarily remove bird feeders, secure your trash & secure chicken coops until the bear moves along,” in a statement posted on Twitter.

“If seen do not try to approach and go inside your home,” they said.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

