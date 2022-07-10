Massachusetts man injured in 50-foot fall during hike in New Hampshire mountains

A Massachusetts man was injured after falling 50 feet Saturday while hiking on the Precipice Trail on Mt. Major in Alton, N.H., according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Harvey Weener, 71, of Newburyport, had finished rock climbing when he fell down a gully and sustained injuries that left him unable to walk, according to a statement from the department, which said it was notified of the fall shortly before 4 p.m.

Weener was rescued just before 6 p.m. and transported by DHART helicopter for treatment, according to the Fish and Game Department.