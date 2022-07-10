Shark sightings reported along Nauset Beach

Two confirmed sightings were reported Saturday between 10:30 and 11 a.m. near the public beach, according to the app. The beach remained open but was under a heightened swimming advisory.

Five shark sightings were reported Sunday, including four between 9:43 a.m. and 11:49 a.m., with a fifth in the afternoon, according to the app. The sightings were scattered across about 4 miles of shoreline south of the Nauset Beach public area.

Multiple white shark sightings were reported in the area of Nauset Beach on the outer Cape over the weekend, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The sightings come after a Cape Cod woman captured video of a shark feasting on a seal off Nauset Beach over the Fourth of July weekend.

Advertisement

The peak season for white sharks in the waters off Cape Cod is August, September, and October, according to experts.

Recent research has shown white sharks spend about 47 percent of their time at depths of less than 15 feet along the coast of Cape Cod, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

At a press briefing last month, Gregory Skomal of the state Division of Marine Fisheries reminded swimmers that the chances of being bitten by a shark are slim, and the only way to avoid them completely is by staying out of the water.

“We’ve said it a hundred times: the chances of you dying in your car are so much higher than being bit by a white shark, so keep it in relative perspective, in terms of the risk,” he said. “But if you are a person who says, ‘You know what, I don’t want to take that risk of being bitten by a shark.’ Well, where’s that most likely to happen? Along the outer Cape, parts of Cape Cod Bay, particularly the eastern side of Cape Cod Bay during peak season.”

Advertisement

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.