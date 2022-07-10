Signs outside future LGBTQ-friendly senior housing facility vandalized with hateful graffiti

“We will not let bullies and cowards stop our work to create safe and welcome affordable housing for our LGBTQ elders,” the group said in the post. “We will not let hate go unchallenged in Hyde Park.”

The messages were scrawled in black spray-paint across signs on the fence around the former William Barton Rogers School at 15 Everett St., according to photos posted on Facebook by LGBTQ Housing Inc., the nonprofit behind The Pryde housing facility.

Signs hanging outside the construction site of a future LGBTQ-friendly senior housing development in Hyde Park were vandalized with hateful and homophobic messages overnight, officials said Sunday.

Police received a report of vandalism at the former middle school at 11:42 a.m. Sunday and are investigating, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

At least four signs were vandalized. One read “Die slow,” and another read “We will burn this.”

The project broke ground June 17 and is expected to open 74 units in the fall of next year, Allison Bayer, a member of the LGBTQ Senior Housing board, said in an e-mail.

The organization was planning to hold a rally at the site Sunday at 4 p.m.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden denounced the hateful speech left outside the facility.

“It breaks my heart to see these ugly threats targeting a project — and a community — of such importance to our city,” Hayden said in a statement.

“This is the second straight weekend of Boston being marred by hatred and intolerance,” he said, referring to the white supremacist group Patriot Front that marched through the city over the Fourth of July weekend. “This cannot stand. My office will prosecute threats to the LGBTQ+ community wherever and whenever they occur.”

