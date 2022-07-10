Townsend firefighters battle brush fire

The department has dubbed the blaze the “Old City Fire.” It was mapped out Sunday across 15 acres of “very rough terrain” about three-quarters of a mile off New Fitchburg Road on the abandoned Old City Road, the statement said.

About 75 percent of the 15-acre fire was contained as of Sunday evening, the Townsend Fire-EMS Department said in a statement shared on Facebook at about 8 p.m. Fifty-five firefighters from 19 communities and state agencies assisted Townsend fire crews.

A brush fire in Townsend continued burning Sunday as firefighters worked to contain the blaze that began Saturday, officials said.

Townsend fire crews began battling the blaze Saturday afternoon and suspended work around 9 p.m. after containing several acres, the department said.

Firefighters from Townsend and several departments from surrounding communities returned to the site Sunday morning. The fire was burning on about 11 acres but had not spread overnight, the Townsend Fire Department said.

More than 60 fire and rescue workers were at the scene. Local residents and businesses dropped off food and water for the crews, the department said.

Pictures shared on the fire department’s Facebook page shows a smoky haze filling the space between trees in the forest where the fire was burning. The ground appeared black, with small plumes of white smoke emerging from some areas beneath the charred earth.

“The state has issued a drought warning with increased fire risk which we have all witnessed this weekend,” Townsend fire Chief Gary Shepherd said in the statement. “This phenomenon will increase the damage by pushing fire deeper into the ground.”

The fire will continue burning “for multiple days” and the smell of smoke will continue to hang over the region, the department said Sunday night.

“Factors such as daylight, temperature, wind, and humidity all contribute to our ability to maintain a successful suppression,” the department said.

Globe correspondent Maria Elena Little Endara contributed to this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.