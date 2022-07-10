Two male victims hospitalized after stabbings in Cambridge’s Central Square

Two male victims were hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Cambridge’s Central Square on Sunday night, police said.

The stabbing victims were found at 750 Massachusetts Ave. and 5 Western Ave. after police received a report of the violence at 8:04 p.m., Cambridge police said in a statement posted to NextDoor. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Two possible male suspects were seen running toward River Street after the stabbings, according to the statement.