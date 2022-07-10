A year after racial terror, failure to mark Pride, Juneteenth divides Winthrop over how to be inclusive

Days later, on June 26, 2021, Nathan Allen, a 28-year-old Winthrop resident, crashed a stolen truck into a house on Shirley Street and proceeded on foot down the street, passing several white people, before shooting and killing two Black Winthrop residents, Ramona Cooper and David Green. Winthrop police Sergeant Nick Bettano arrived moments after Green’s killing and fatally shot Allen. Investigators later found epithet-laced racist and antisemitic screeds in Allen’s journals.

In June of last year, days before the attack, a rainbow flag was raised on a pole in front of town hall to mark Pride month for the first time in Winthrop. Members of the town’s close-knit LGBTQ community hailed it as a milestone.

WINTHROP — A year after a white supremacist gunman shot and killed two Black residents in a rampage on a quiet residential street, the town is divided over what it means to be inclusive and what the town government’s role in promoting inclusivity should be.

But this year, June came and went without any event to celebrate Pride or Juneteenth, incensing some residents who say the town dropped the ball at a time when it should be leading the way in promoting inclusion a year after the violent act of racist hate.

“The very least we can do for those members of our community is to fly a flag,” resident Ian Paige said at a June 21 Town Council meeting.

Paige was among 20 residents who filled the Town Council chamber the night of the meeting to raise concerns about the issue.

“We as a council have failed the community,” Precinct 5 Councilor Joe Aiello told them.

Many of the concerned residents directed their frustration at Town Council president Jim Letterie.

Letterie, who was elected president in November after 16 years on the council, said the town’s existing flag policy only allowed for the display of the American, Massachusetts, and POW flags. The town, he said, was awaiting a legal opinion about the Supreme Court’s May decision ruling Boston’s flag policy unconstitutional after the city rejected a request to fly a Christian flag on City Hall Plaza. The council will review its flag policy in the coming months, he said in an e-mail to the Globe.

Some residents and councilors were unsatisfied with those explanations. The Boston case was specific to the city’s policy of allowing anyone to apply with any flag, several pointed out, and Juneteenth is a federal holiday. One resident read out a list of examples of other communities around the Commonwealth that had raised flags and celebrated Pride and Juneteenth with no problem.

With no official events scheduled and the end of the month approaching, state Senator Lydia Edwards quickly organized a Pride potluck in a town park for June 29.

Dozens of people, including Letterie, turned out for the event on a beautiful summer evening to share peach cobbler and pasta, listen to live music, and share their stories of being LGBTQ or a member of a minority group in Winthrop. Pride and Juneteenth flags fluttered from lampposts.

“Tonight is the first time I feel like I belong,” one resident told the crowd.

Some in town say the dispute exposes a divide between Winthrop’s increasingly progressive and diverse population and the predominantly white old guard who still run the town. Others say the fissure is between those who view town hall as an important voice on societal issues and those who believe local government ought to stick to fixing the potholes.

Indeed, Winthrop is changing. Between 2000 and 2021 the non-Hispanic white population fell from 91 to 83 percent of the population, according to the Census Bureau, and Pride flags hang off more than a dozen porches across town.

“There is coming a passing of the guard of sorts within Winthrop,” local attorney Emilie Curtis said at the Pride potluck. “It’s now younger and more diverse families beginning to outnumber older white folks who have been here for multiple generations.”

But the 2021 rampage served as a wake-up call for many, signaling that Winthrop, including its government, needed to take a more active role in countering hate, Curtis said. The neutral approach that Curtis said town leaders like Letterie endorse is insufficient.

Standing beside Curtis at the potluck, resident Leonora Foley was blunt.

“I don’t think the town has made a lot of progress mentally with what actually happened and taking responsibility for creating that environment,” she said.

The town is working with the diversity commission, appointed after the attack, to put together a schedule of celebrations for occasions like Juneteenth and Pride Month next year, Letterie told the Globe in an e-mail.

“I believe the town has welcomed all new families, and they have become a vital part of our community,” he said. “Politically, I do not believe Winthrop has ever tried to label itself in any way, shape, or form, and I believe we continue to do that.”

There has been pushback, however.

Some say the town’s progressives are trying to impose their agenda on local government. Fly any flag you want, they say, but only the American flag should fly on the pole in front of town hall.

On July 1, Todd Sacco, a former School Committee member, and a handful of others stood on the town green on a hot afternoon, chatting and eating pizza. They flew a straight pride flag and a gay pride flag with the snake and “Don’t tread on me” of the Gadsden flag superimposed on it in the steady breeze. The Gadsden flag is a Revolutionary-era flag that has recently been adopted as a symbol of right-wing libertarianism.

Sacco, who attended the June 21 meeting wearing an “Ultra MAGA” baseball cap, co-hosts a podcast and runs a Facebook group where he and other members post about local and national politics with a right-wing or libertarian slant.

Though the gathering on the town green was small, their views represent those of others in Winthrop. Thirty-seven percent of the town’s voters pulled the lever for Donald Trump in 2020, the Globe reported at the time, and the town’s state representative is a conservative Democrat, Jeffrey Turco, who voted for Trump in 2016.

“I don’t appreciate the government having to do all of it,” Sacco said. “So for instance, those folks were [at the June 21 meeting] to say, ‘You’re not looking out for our group enough. You’re not doing enough for the LGBT+ alphabet soup whatever.’”

Hannah Belcher was one of those listening at the June 21 meeting. The Precinct 3 councilor, a life-long resident and descendant of one of the town founders, acknowledged the town is changing, but that’s something she welcomes.

“There are new ideas and that’s really exciting,” Belcher said at the Pride potluck.

People in Winthrop take extraordinary pride in their town, she said. “And when people start poking at that and looking to change, even when it’s for the better, initially it can be seen as an affront to the way that we’ve been and the way that we’ve done things in the past.”

Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thompson@globe.com