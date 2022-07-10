Trump lashes out at Elon Musk and ‘rotten’ Twitter deal

(Bloomberg) — Former US President Donald Trump had harsh words for billionaire Elon Musk at a rally in Alaska Saturday, accusing the Tesla Inc. chief of inconsistency.

Referring to Musk’s recent pronouncement that he’d never voted Republican until this June, Trump said that contradicted what Musk had told him about his previous vote for the real-estate magnate. Trump followed with an expletive description of the world’s richest man and voiced his judgment on the Twitter Inc. acquisition deal that Musk struck but has since decided to withdraw from, calling it “rotten.”

