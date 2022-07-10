Accountability should never yield to the passage of time

In 1955, Carolyn Bryant Donham said Emmett Till , a Black teenager from Chicago who was visiting relatives in Mississippi, whistled and made sexual advances toward her while buying candy in her grocery store. Days later her husband, Roy Bryant, and his half-brother J. W. Milam kidnapped, tortured, and shot the 14-year-old boy. They dumped his mutilated body in a river, his remains identifiable only by a ring on his finger.

Accountability does not have an expiration date. And old age should never be a shield for the guilty — not for a former member of Adolf Hitler’s paramilitary guard or the white woman whose spurious claims fueled one of the most monstrous crimes in American history.

Last month a German court sentenced a former Nazi concentration camp guard to five years in prison. The man, known only as Josef S. and convicted as an accessory to more than 3,500 murders during World War II, is 101 years old.

After their acquittal by an all-white jury, Bryant and Milam confessed to Till’s murder in a paid magazine interview — not that their guilt was ever in doubt. No one has ever been held legally responsible for what happened to that Black child on a sweltering Mississippi night 67 years ago next month.

Yet an unserved 1955 warrant for Donham, recently discovered in a Mississippi courthouse basement, has Till’s relatives demanding her prosecution. According to The New York Times, an affidavit attached to the warrant states that Donham, Bryant, and Milam did “willfully, unlawfully and feloniously and without lawful authority, forcibly seize and confine and kidnap” Till.

”Because warrants do not expire, we want to see that warrant served on her,” said Jaribu Hill, a Till family attorney. It doesn’t matter that Donham is now in her late 80s. After nearly 70 years, her arrest, indictment, and conviction would be a slight but necessary step toward accountability.

An undated portrait of Emmett Till, the Black 14-year-old boy whose body, brutalized beyond recognition, was found weighted down in the Tallahatchie River near the Delta community of Money, Miss., on August 31, 1955. AP Photo/Associated Press

Donham reportedly told Timothy B. Tyson, author of “The Blood of Emmett Till,” that her accusations about Till grabbing her and making sexually suggestive comments were “not true.” Donham later denied saying that to Tyson, and because he did not have her on tape making the admission, last year the Justice Department closed its investigation into Till’s murder.

But the warrant isn’t about Donham’s allegation against Till. It’s about her possible complicity in snatching the boy from his uncle’s home in the middle of the night.

Even if Donham is served, a case against her could be hard to build. Many people connected to Till’s kidnapping and murder as witnesses, accessories, or perpetrators, including Bryant and Milam, are long dead. And Donham no longer lives in Mississippi.

There’s also this: In a state once hailed for prosecuting crimes from the civil rights era — most notably convicting Byron De La Beckwith, a Klansman, in 1994 for the 1963 assassination of Medgar Evers, a NAACP field secretary — Republican officials now seem disinclined to revisit this indelible stain on their state’s history.

Like many GOP-led states, Mississippi is trying to bury its skeletons by pretending they never existed. In March, Governor Tate Reeves signed into law a ban on teaching critical race theory, a graduate-level academic discipline recognizing that systemic racism is embedded in all aspects of American society. Though the theory is not taught in public schools, its name is deployed as shorthand for unvarnished history that could make white people uncomfortable.

Teachers in Mississippi can’t talk about white supremacy. It’s unlikely that a state prosecutor would be willing to lay bare the racism behind Till’s murder.

Yet even if Donham is prosecuted and convicted — the longest of long shots — her conviction will not be full justice. Justice would be Till, born a year before President Biden, regaling his family with stories about his summers in Mississippi. He would be more than a symbol of racist violence, more than the frequently defaced historical markers in the state far from home where he took his last breath. His mother, Mamie Till Mobley, would not have outlived her only child by nearly 50 years.

After Josef S.’s conviction in Berlin, Thomas Will, a prosecutor who heads the German government’s investigations into Nazi-era crimes, said, “We go by the simple principle that murder does not have a statute of limitations. It is what’s right, and of course it would have been what was right 70 years ago.”

In America, where right-wing ideologues drag parts of this nation deeper into denial about our past, present, and future, accountability matters more than ever. What would have been right in 1955 is still right today, and a person’s dotage is not an excuse for absolution. Donham should be served, arrested, and tried.

However small, any pursuit of justice for Till and his family must never yield to the passage of time.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.