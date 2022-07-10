Biden may be going to Saudi Arabia, but he must not bow

The problem with cozying up to brutal dictators, however, is that it only emboldens them to become more dangerous. And when it comes to Saudi Arabia, that risk has been on full display since Donald Trump’s presidency. Trump spent much of his time warming up US-Saudi ties, going to the kingdom on his first foreign trip , brokering the largest arms deal in American history , and even giving cover to the crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, after the de facto ruler ordered the gruesome assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a US resident and Washington Post columnist, according an official US intelligence report . “I saved his ass,” Trump told journalist Bob Woodward of the crown prince. “I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop.”

The relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia has always been a strategic but uncomfortable one, supported by oil, military ties, and a great deal of hypocrisy. The kingdom, known to be one of the most repressive regimes in the modern world, has long relied on the United States to secure its regional strength. And American presidents from both parties have happily played along — overlooking the country’s many human rights violations and its financial support for terrorist organizations in order to boost oil production, keep energy prices low, sell weapons, and advance supposed American national security interests in the Middle East.

The staggering degree of goodwill that Trump gave Saudi Arabia may have paid off for his own family — his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who led the Trump administration’s work in the Middle East, raised eyebrows when he secured a $2 billion investment in his new private equity firm from a fund headed by none other than the crown prince. But it has come at a steep cost for US interests as well as Saudi dissidents, who now live under an empowered dictator ready to silence critics by any means

When Joe Biden was running for president, he campaigned on making the Saudis “pay the price, and make them in fact the pariah that they are.” And when he assumed office, he opted to give the kingdom, and the crown prince in particular, the cold shoulder — a significant departure from his predecessors, especially his most immediate one.

But the Saudis only made life for Biden more difficult. Instead of rehabilitating one of its most important strategic partnerships, Saudi Arabia chose to provoke the United States, maintaining close ties to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. The emboldened crown prince even went so far as to yell at Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan. The message from bin Salman to Biden was clear: I don’t care for you or your administration. It was almost a dare for Biden to keep his strict posture, implying that he needs the Saudis more than they need him.

What’s most unfortunate is that Biden has now given the crown prince ample reason to believe that’s true. This week, the president is making his way to Saudi Arabia for a summit with heads of state from the region, in which he will personally meet with the crown prince — a slap in the face of Saudi dissidents and human rights advocates, who were hoping that Biden would maintain a tougher stance on the kingdom.

But while the president’s visit to thaw relations with the Saudis is underway, it doesn’t mean that all hope for a reconfigured US-Saudi relationship — one that is more aggressive on prioritizing human rights — is lost. In order to ensure that is the case, Biden must still aim to punish Saudi Arabia.

As he himself said on his campaign, that could come in the form of ending or significantly curbing the sale of US weapons to them, a loss the US defense industry could absorb. And while his administration paused the sale of weapons to the Saudis when he assumed office and made a pledge to not sell any offensive weapons that could be used against civilians in Yemen — now home to one of today’s worst humanitarian crises — the administration has since reversed course. Late last year, Biden made a $500 million arms deal with Saudi Arabia that included weapons that are clearly not solely for defensive use.

The Biden administration must also be more transparent about the purpose of this trip. The White House has been adamant about pointing out that the reason for Biden’s visit is to attend a broader international meeting, not simply to meet with bin Salman, but it has so far been coy about what may come of the summit. The United States has recently been negotiating a security agreement with the United Arab Emirates, and rumors have been swirling around about a broader security pact in the region. The president needs to make clear, as some members of his own party have suggested, that Congress will be made aware of any such negotiations and have a final say on any new security coordination in order to ensure that such an agreement does, indeed, serve US interests.

It is no surprise that Biden’s meeting with the crown prince is coming against the backdrop of soaring gas prices. And while some have justified the meeting as a means to lower gas prices to ease the financial burden of the war in Ukraine on Americans, energy experts have cast doubt that there’s much Saudi Arabia can do on its own to lower gas prices in the near term. Still, it’s a reminder that America’s dependency on fossil fuels is a major roadblock to actually implementing a foreign policy agenda that is centered on advancing human rights.

Biden came into office promising a human-rights-first approach to foreign relations. Time and again, his State Department has reiterated that message. There is now an opening to finally hold one of America’s most repressive allies to a higher standard and stop overlooking its worst abuses. It would be a shame if Biden lets that opportunity slip through his fingers — all while the world watches him shake hands with the murderous crown prince on Saudi soil.

