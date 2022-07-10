Byzantine Boston makes it next to impossible to open a restaurant

Thank you for covering the challenges of opening and operating a hospitality business in the city (“Boston after dark is getting lit,” Page A1, July 3). As the study cited in Diti Kohli’s article points out, it takes 92 steps, 22 forms, 17 office visits, and more than $5,500 in fees to open a restaurant in Boston. If the city wants to help small businesses and boost neighborhood economies, it should immediately fix bottlenecks in the permitting process.
Department employees are receptive to helping along the way, but the process itself suffers from a fundamental lack of transparency, poor communication between departments, and an inability to give a timeline to each step of the byzantine process. As a result, restaurateurs are unable to properly plan, employ, hire, purchase, or market and are hindered from serving the community. This leads to increased costs, lost revenues, confusion, fear, anxiety, loss of inspiration, and frustration.
While alcohol licensing involves a state process, there are many things the city could do right away to improve its process and support entrepreneurs. Policy makers could start by reviewing that study and following its helpful recommendations. I am optimistic about the possibilities of a refreshed process that will help small businesses bring vitality to all of Boston’s neighborhoods.
Jason Waddleton
Proprietor
The Haven at the Brewery
Jamaica Plain