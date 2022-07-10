Byzantine Boston makes it next to impossible to open a restaurant

Thank you for covering the challenges of opening and operating a hospitality business in the city (“Boston after dark is getting lit,” Page A1, July 3). As the study cited in Diti Kohli’s article points out, it takes 92 steps, 22 forms, 17 office visits, and more than $5,500 in fees to open a restaurant in Boston. If the city wants to help small businesses and boost neighborhood economies, it should immediately fix bottlenecks in the permitting process.

Department employees are receptive to helping along the way, but the process itself suffers from a fundamental lack of transparency, poor communication between departments, and an inability to give a timeline to each step of the byzantine process. As a result, restaurateurs are unable to properly plan, employ, hire, purchase, or market and are hindered from serving the community. This leads to increased costs, lost revenues, confusion, fear, anxiety, loss of inspiration, and frustration.