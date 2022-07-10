Liz Cheney puts up a valiant fight, but where are the reinforcements?

It is not hyperbole to say that our democracy is broken. As partial evidence, consider last Sunday’s front-page article “On the ropes, but still swinging at Trump,” which details how Republican US Representative Liz Cheney is fighting an uphill battle for reelection. It was sad and infuriating to read that many Wyoming voters hold the staunch conservative Cheney in such low regard for simply trying to hold Donald Trump accountable for his actions around the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. They seem to be impervious to the truth, no matter how many times it is revealed to them. Instead, they blindly continue to embrace the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Her fellow Republicans in Congress and detractors in Wyoming seem impervious to the truth

It doesn’t help our democracy that many in Congress have forgotten their oath to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, both foreign and domestic. Concomitantly, many also have forgotten to be beholden to the truth. They would rather lie to stay in power than stand up for what is right. If the last six years are any indication of our country’s future, it will take a herculean effort by our children and grandchildren to pick up the pieces and make this nation whole again.

Carl Markey

North Chelmsford





Stunning how a small state can hold such sway in our government

Jess Bidgood’s article about Representative Liz Cheney’s detractors in her home state is about the need to overcome closed-mindedness and counter the ignorance that it both fosters and relies on to flourish. The investigation and, one hopes, eventual prosecution of former president Donald Trump is, of course, vital to that effort, but it is only part of a bigger picture.

Bidgood’s article is also about the political insularity of a small state like Wyoming — a state that enjoys roughly 67 times more voting power per capita than California in the US Senate — and how that can so easily undermine our democratic republic and thereby harm us all.

Bruce L. Wilder

New Orleans





Surely Trump can’t get away with his actions of Jan. 6, 2021

Given the disputes raised in the right-wing press over the details of exactly what happened inside the presidential vehicle when then-president Donald Trump wanted to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, I find it remarkable that, as far as I’ve seen, no one has refuted the testimony that Trump wanted to join the crowd at the Capitol that day — a crowd he knew was armed. Could there be any better example of insurrection, of treason, against our government?

As we’ve just celebrated the birth of our nation, I’m wondering how anyone can consider letting an individual, no matter how rich, powerful, or popular, get away with the highest crime that can be committed against one’s country.

Clement Brown

Fall River