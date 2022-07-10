Boston Renegades again the best in women’s football, win fourth straight championship

Shannon Singletary started things off strong for the Renegades (9-0), taking the opening kickoff 40 yards. A few plays later, Tytti Kuusinen got Boston on the board with an 8-yard dash into the end zone.

Filling in for veteran quarterback Allison Cahill, absent due to ankle injury, Bonds ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns in an MVP performance as the Renegades earned a 32-12 victory over the Minnesota Vixen at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The win gave the franchise their fourth consecutive national title and third consecutive undefeated season, running their unbeaten streak to 34 games.

Chanté Bonds showed off what a multi-faceted player she can be for the Boston Renegades on Sunday.

On the Renegades’ first possession of the second quarter, Bonds ran 39 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

Minnesota (6-3) quarterback Erin Kelley tried to get her offense going, but found herself stymied by Boston’s defense, including Deanna Walsh, who stuffed Kelley for an 8-yard loss and set up a punt that Singletary took to the Vixen 30-yard line. The Renegades only needed two more plays to score again, with Ruth Matta going in from two yards out. A Vixen defender got her hand on kicker Sarah Tully’s extra-point attempt, leaving it 20-0 at halftime.

The Renegades defense was the story of the second half. On the 19th play of a Vixen drive that spanned the third and fourth quarters, Briannah Gallo popped up and deflected Kelly’s pass to the end zone off her helmet, keeping Minnesota off the board.

Kuusinen had four quick rushes in the first Renegades possession of the fourth quarter, setting up Kate Falkowski’s 11-yard touchdown to put the game away.

With just under seven minutes left, Kelley connected with Kaiya Sygulla for an 11-yard touchdown to get Minnesota on the board. Bonds added her second rushing touchdown of the day, this time from 41 yards, in the game’s final five minutes.