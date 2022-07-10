Game 86: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

Nick Pivetta will need to shake off his career struggles against New York, with the righthander sporting a 6.75 ERA in four career appearances against Sunday’s opponent. He struggled in his last outing, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits to the Rays on Tuesday.

After a thrilling win over the Yankees in extras on Saturday night , the Red Sox have the chance to save a series split over their rivals on Sunday.

Jameson Taillon has the ball for the Yankees, bringing plenty of past success against Boston to the mound; he’s 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA in four starts.

Lineups

YANKEES (61-24): TBA

Pitching: RHP Jameson Taillon (9-2, 3.63 ERA)

RED SOX (46-39): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-6, 3.68 ERA)

Time: 7:08 p.m.

TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Yankees vs. Pivetta: Carpenter 2-12, Donaldson 5-18, Gallo 1-5, Gonzalez 1-6, Higashioka 0-2, Judge 0-4, Kiner-Falefa 0-2, LeMahieu 2-10, Rizzo 4-14, Stanton 6-16, Torres 0-5

Red Sox vs. Taillon: Bogaerts 3-12, Bradley Jr. 1-3, Cordero 0-1, Dalbec 0-3, Devers 1-5, Duran 0-5, Martinez 2-5, Plawecki 3-8, Refsnyder 0-2, Story 1-6, Verdugo 2-9, Vázquez 2-4

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have lost all eight series to AL East opponents this season.

Notes: Pivetta took the loss in his only appearance against the Yankees this season, allowing four earned runs in 5 ⅔ innings on April 9 ... In the 11 starts before Tuesday’s shelling against the Rays, Pivetta was 8-1 with a 1.95 ERA, holding opponents to a .184 batting average ... Taillon also will look to rebound from a tough start Sunday. The righthander yielded five runs on six hits — including two homers — in a 5-2 setback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. He has been taken deep four times and allowed 14 earned runs and 23 hits in 16 innings over his last three starts ... Rafael Devers will be out until at least Monday because of a sore back.

