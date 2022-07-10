Kiké Hernández still a ways off from returning to Red Sox

“It’s been a while now. It’s been a month,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora before Sunday’s game with the Yankees. “The progress was good for a little bit. He was able to play. But now it’s a setback. I do believe going through testing [Monday] and doing the other stuff is going to give us clarity.”

Hernández started a rehab assignment Friday, going 0 for 4 with two strikeouts while serving as the designated hitter for Triple A Worcester. But he came out of the game feeling continued discomfort in his hip, and he’ll be sent for further tests (likely including an MRI) on Monday.

More than a month since he was placed on the injured list with a hip flexor strain, center fielder Kiké Hernández does not appear close to a return to the Red Sox lineup.

Hernández was off to a slow start before landing on the injured list June 8, hitting .209/.273/.340 but playing excellent defense in center. In his absence, the Sox will continue to split leadoff duties between Rob Refsnyder and Jarren Duran.

Refsnyder has delivered a remarkable performance, hitting .344/.405/.563 with three homers in 21 games — including an incredible .467/.485/.767 line against lefties. Among those with at least 30 plate appearances against southpaws, the 31-year-old ranks first in average and second in OPS (1.252).

Refsnyder attributes the production to a significant swing overhaul after the 2020 season. He’d featured a sizable leg kick early in his career, but had abandoned it in favor of a simpler approach as a big league platoon player. But in 2021, he worked with Twins Triple A hitting coach Matt Borgschulte to reincorporate a leg lift in an effort to improve both his timing and power. He studied a trio of former Rockies — righthanded-hitting sluggers Troy Tulowitzki, Matt Holliday, and Nolan Arenado — while refining his swing.

“It’s certainly been a humbling experience the past year, two years, just really trying to start from scratch. It was really, really hard,” said Refsnyder. “We worked really, really hard to make some adjustments and it’s nice to see some of those paying off.”

Duran, meanwhile, entered Sunday in an 0-for-9 slump that included seven strikeouts, but hitting .291/.344/.465 for the season with five steals. He’s been a top-of-the-order on-base presence with game-changing speed, though his defense in center remains a work in progress.

“There’s going to be hiccups,” Corasaid of a player who’d been a lifelong second baseman until the Red Sox drafted him in 2018. “[But] it’s a learning experience and the more he plays, the better he’s going to be. I think where he’s at now compared to last year, it’s better.”

Change for the better

Righthander Kutter Crawford opened eyes in spring training with high-90s velocity, easily the highest readings of his life. But he struggled out of the Red Sox’ bullpen to start the year, posting an 8.44 ERA in eight outings before a demotion to Worcester.

He spent a month with the WooSox and then returned to the big leagues in mid-June, impressing (while shuttling between Worcester and Boston) with a 2.33 ERA in four outings of four or more innings, most recently with five innings of one-run ball against the Yankees Saturday in what turned out to be a 6-5 win in 10 innings.

Crawford suggested that the month in Triple A working with WooSox pitching coach Paul Abbott allowed him to recalibrate his plan of attack, and stop overthrowing. An emphasis on staying over the rubber allows him to keep his delivery under control in a way that has improved his command. Meanwhile, he’s more effectively changed speeds — particularly with a low-80s curveball — to emphasize the disruption of hitters’ timing rather than just throwing hard.

“It’s kind of getting back to my old ways of actually pitching. When I was up here at the beginning of the year, I was more of a thrower. I was trying to throw too hard, got away from who I was as a pitcher, being in the bullpen and trying to handle that,” said Crawford. “Once I got back to starting [in Triple A], I gotta kind of get back in my routine, a little bit of failure, analyze what I needed to do to work to get better. And now I’m starting to feel back to my normal self, like I was last year on the mound.”

Eovaldi gets closer

Nate Eovaldi made a rehab start with Worcester, logging three innings in which he was charged with two runs on five hits while striking out four and walking none. He topped out at 97 mile per hour and recorded two strikeouts on splitters and two on fastballs.

Eovaldi had allowed just four hits and one run (a solo homer) through his scheduled three innings, but returned to the mound for the fourth to build his pitch count. He was removed after allowing a leadoff double that came around to score. Cora said that Eovaldi would be a consideration to start Friday in Yankee Stadium New York against the Yankees.

Devers out again

Rafael Devers (back) was out of the lineup Sunday night, missing his second straight game, and Cora said the All-Star third baseman is likely to sit Monday in order to stay off the artificial turf at the Tropicana Dome following a flight expected to land in Tampa Bay around 4 a.m. . . . Michael Wacha (shoulder) and Rich Hill (knee) will accompany the Sox on the road trip. Cora praised the veteran leadership of both in suggesting they had considerable value to their young teammates, even while on the injured list . . . Garrett Whitlock will make another rehab appearance – his second – for Double A Portland on Tuesday . . . Lefthander Josh Taylor threw a scoreless inning for the WooSox on Sunday . . . Top prospect Marcelo Mayer was removed from Sunday’s game for Single-A Salem due to lower back tightness, according to a team source. The issue is considered minor.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.