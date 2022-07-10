Red Sox battle back again for second straight comeback win over the Yankees, 11-6

In the process, the Sox offered a reminder that their lineup is capable of scoring runs by the handful against elite staffs. The Sox’ 11 runs on Sunday night were the most allowed this year by the Yankees — who entered the series off to the best start of any American League pitching staff in the 50 seasons since the introduction of the designated hitter — and closed out a series in which the Sox got to starters Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Jameson Taillon, as well as ace relievers Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta.

Finally, in their ninth series of the season against a divisional foe, the Red Sox did not suffer an outright loss. Instead, in the spirit of the 1968 Harvard Crimson football team, the Sox “won” a four-game series split against the Yankees with an electrifying, 11-6 come-from-behind victory at Fenway on Sunday night.

So, yes, the Red Sox do appear capable of standing their ground against the best team in baseball.

The Sox’ pyrotechnics proved necessary Sunday night. The Yankees – who entered Sunday with 144 homers, second most through 85 games in the storied power-hitting history of the franchise — continued their season-long Home Run Derby, with Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta serving as the unwitting foil for the exercise.

Giancarlo Stanton kicked off the party with a two-run first-inning blast to right-center, hit with such force (114 miles per hour) that Red Sox relievers appeared to cringe and search for cover as the homer pounded off the roof of their bullpen. The homer, Stanton’s 22nd, put the Yankees ahead, 2-0.

New York added on with a pair of RBI singles in the second to gain a 4-0 advantage. The Sox halved that margin when Franchy Cordero blasted a two-run homer to center off Taillon in the second, but the Yankees responded in kind in the third.

With one on and one out, Matt Carpenter — who has gone from unemployed to unbelievable in six weeks since signing with the Yankees — crushed a two-run homer, putting the Yankees ahead, 6-2.

Pivetta departed after 90 pitches, lasting just 3⅓ innings in which he permitted six runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out five. While the righthander stabilized the threadbare Sox rotation for much of May and June, in his last two starts, he has given up 13 earned runs in nine innings. His ERA against the Yankees, Rays, and Blue Jays in six starts this year is 7.98.

But faced with a steep hole, the Sox continued their ongoing refusal to capitulate to the Yankees. Rookie Kaleb Ort — taken from the Yankees in the minor league Rule 5 draft in 2020 — held his former team scoreless for 1⅔ innings to settle the game and buy time for the Red Sox offense to awaken.

Christian Vázquez delivered a solo homer (his fifth) in the third inning to make it 6-3. Two innings later, he nearly went deep again, but his long fly ball to left with a man on second and two outs instead banged high off the Wall for an RBI double that made it 6-4.

That double brought J.D. Martinez to the plate as the theoretical tying run — albeit amidst his longest power outage since his offensive metamorphosis after the 2013 season.

Martinez wasted no time in ending that drought, jumping on a first-pitch cutter from Taillon and lining it into the Red Sox bullpen for his ninth homer of the year. The game thus reset at 6-6 in the fifth inning.

Fenway — dormant to that point — erupted. The energy of the game had shifted, the Red Sox suddenly on the attack and the Yankees looking defensive.

That description held in the bottom of the sixth, with flamethrower Aroldis Chapman entering the game for his first sixth-inning appearance since 2017. Trevor Story’s leadoff pop-up clanged off the glove of Yankees second baseman D.J. LeMahieu in shallow right for a leadoff single. Cordero and pinch-hitter Rob Refsnyder followed with walks to load the bases.

After a Bobby Dalbec strikeout, Chapman again induced weak contact, this time on a pop to shallow center from pinch-hitter Jeter Downs. But again, LeMahieu could not corral it. While right fielder Aaron Judge recovered LeMahieu’s fumble in time for a forceout at second, Story crossed the plate, putting the Sox up, 7-6.

The Sox — after a sharp seventh inning by Hirokazu Sawamura, who took advantage of an expansive interpretation of the strike zone by home plate ump Tripp Gibson, which resulted in a called strikeout of Giancarlo Stanton and an ejection for Aaron Boone — then blew the game open with a four-run seventh. Story’s bases-loaded, three-run double off Miguel Castro catalyzing a celebration among the sellout crowd of 37,291.

The Sox’ four-game total of 27 runs in the series surpassed the 26 total runs that New York’s staff had allowed in the 10 games before coming to Boston.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox bullpen quartet of Ort (1⅔ innings), Sawamura (2 innings), Matt Strahm (1), and Ryan Brasier (1) combined to shut out the Yankees, closing out a split that leaves the Red Sox in possession of the top wild-card seed, 1 ½ games ahead of the Rays in advance of a four-game series in Tampa Bay.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.