Orioles stay hot, sweep away scuffling Angels

It’s been quite an exhilarating stretch for a rebuilding team that lost more than 100 games in three of the last four years, the exception being the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Baltimore fell behind 2-0 before storming back to complete a 7-0 homestand and its first four-game sweep of the Angels since 2003. The Orioles had not won eight consecutive games in a season since April 22-May 1, 2005, though they won 12 straight across two seasons in late 2015 and early 2016.

The Baltimore Orioles rolled to their eighth straight victory Sunday, using successive four-run innings and three RBIs by Ramón Urías to beat the road-weary Los Angeles Angels, 9-5.

Advertisement

Urías singled in two runs during a four-run fourth and added an RBI single in the fifth to make it 8-2. That put the Orioles (43-44) on course to move within a game of .500 for first time since starting 0-1.

Monte Harrison and Max Stassi homered for the sinking Angels, who sit a season-worst 11 games under .500 (38-49) after a 1-8 swing that began in Houston and Miami.

This was a particularly sloppy performance by Los Angeles. During Baltimore’s four-run fifth, not only was there a fielding error and a balk, but one run scored on a passed ball and another on a wild pitch.

Moustakas, Reds rough up Rays

Mike Moustakas, Tyler Stephenson, and Jonathan India each hit a two-run homer in the third inning as the host Reds beat the Rays, 10-5, for a three-game sweep.

Moustakas connected for his 200th career homer as the Reds. It was his first home run since May 13 and fourth of the season.

Cincinnati broke away early, scoring seven times in the third off rookie Shane Baz (1-2).

Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe, and René Pinto homered for the Rays.

The Reds rocked Baz for eight hits and seven runs in 2⅓ innings. The righthander had allowed a combined three runs in 22⅓ innings over his previous four starts.

Advertisement

Rays shortstop Wander Franco (right wrist discomfort) and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (left hip inflammation) were placed on the 10-day injured list, while lefthander Jeffrey Springs (right lower leg tightness) went on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday.

Riley cooks for red-hot Braves

Austin Riley hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and a winning single in the 12th, lifting the surging Braves to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Nationals.

The defending World Series champion Braves have won six of seven and improved to 29-8 since June 1, the best record in the majors in that span. They are 1½ games behind the Mets and open a three-game series against them Monday night in Atlanta.

Washington has lost 10 of 11. Juan Soto extended his hitting streak to 13 games — he’s batting .409 during the run — and also has a 20-game on-base string.

Dansby Swanson started the Braves 12th as the automatic runner at second base. After an intentional walk to Matt Olson, Riley lined a single to left off Jordan Weems (0-1).

Riley was the automatic runner in the 10th when William Contreras lined an infield single that second baseman Alcides Escobar bobbled. Escobar recovered in time to throw out Riley at the plate to end the inning.

Riley, going deep for the second straight day, hit his 23rd homer to tie it at 3 off Kyle Finnegan in the eighth. He is batting .489 with multiple hits in eight of his last 10 games. He also had an RBI single in the third.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the Braves acquired veteran second baseman Robinson Canó in a minor league deal for cash considerations with the Padres.

Canó, 39, hit a combined .149 with one homer and four RBIs in 74 at-bats for the Padres and Mets this season. He has batted .333 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 96 at-bats for Triple A El Paso since the Padres released him and re-signed him to a minor league deal last month.

The Braves are without second baseman Ozzie Albies for the next few weeks. Albies fractured his foot last month, and Atlanta has been relying on Orlando Arcia as his replacement.

The Mets owe Canó nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He was earning a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum in his major league deal with San Diego. He sat out last season in serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Nothing doing against Marlins’ Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara extended his shutout streak to 19 innings and pinch-runner Billy Hamilton scored on a throwing error by catcher Tomás Nido in the 10th, sending the visiting Marlins past the Mets, 2-0.

Luke Williams added an RBI single for the Marlins, who salvaged a four-game split with the NL East leaders. Tanner Scott struck out Francisco Lindor with runners at the corners for his 12th save.

Advertisement

Alcantara allowed six hits in seven innings and lowered his ERA to 1.73. He struck out four and walked one. The righthander has pitched at least seven innings in each of his last 12 starts.

Jon Berti had three hits for the second straight game and got his major league-leading 27th stolen base for Miami.

Greinke sparkles while joining the 50,000 club

Zack Greinke pitched five scoreless innings of three-hit ball as the host Royals slowed the Guardians, 5-1.

A day after the Guardians got a season-high 23 hits in a 13-1 romp, Greinke (3-5) and four relievers combined on a five-hitter. Greinke struck out five and walked one in his 222nd career win.

In the third inning, Greinke threw his 50,000th pitch in the majors. Now in his 19th season, the 38-year-old righthander became the 17th pitcher to reach that feat since 1988, when pitch count data became available. Justin Verlander is the only other active player to reach the mark.

“I think [Greinke] kind of out-veteraned us,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “He started by expanding with that breaking ball down and then got into the game and got his rhythm down with everything and just spun it off his fastball.”

MJ Melendez drove in two runs and Andrew Benintendi extended his on-base streak to an AL-best 19 games. Benintendi hit an RBI single in the fifth and Melendez had a two-run single later in the inning.

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield was removed from the game at the start of the fifth inning with right toe discomfort. Merrifield holds the longest active games played streak in the majors with 553.

Advertisement

Pujols lifts Cardinals with homer No. 684

Albert Pujols hit his 684th homer and Tommy Edman drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to help the scuffling Cardinals beat the visiting Phillies, 4-3 on Sunday. St. Louis had lost two straight and six of seven.

Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 28th homer for the Phillies, who had won three in a row.

Pujols, who singled to start the go-ahead rally in the eighth, has 1,377 extra-base hits to tie Stan Musial for third place on the career list. The slugger’s fifth homer of the season was a solo shot in the sixth that brought the Cardinals within 3-2.

They tied it in the seventh on Nolan Gorman’s groundout. Edman drove in pinch-runner Dylan Carlson with a short fly to center. Carlson was originally called out at the plate, but the play was overturned after a replay review.

Rookie Lee fuels Astros

Korey Lee got his first three hits in the major leagues and drove in three runs, leading Jake Odorizzi and the Astros past the host Athletics, 6-1.

All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker hit his 17th home run, helping the first-place Astros to their 11th victory in 13 games.

Lee, a top Houston prospect who was hitless in his debut Monday after catcher Jason Castro went on the injured list, grounded out in his first at-bat but then hit a soft RBI single to left field in the fifth past a drawn-in infield. That scored Jake Meyers, who doubled leading off the inning.

Lee, a first-round draft pick in 2019 when he was selected 32nd overall, lined a two-run double off the glove of third baseman Vimael Machín in the seventh, then singled leading off the ninth.

Odorizzi (4-2) had a season-high seven strikeouts in seven scoreless innings for his first win after missing 42 games with a lower left leg injury. The veteran righthander walked one and won for the second time in 11 appearances against Oakland.

Earlier, Astros All-Star slugger Yordan Álvarez flew to Houston for treatment after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hand injury that has gotten worse, according to manager Dusty Baker.

Álvarez has 26 home runs this season and leads the American League with a .653 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.058.

Álvarez hurt his hand June 18 and has been dealing with soreness and inflammation since then. The Astros expect him to miss the next two series and possibly return after the All-Star break.



