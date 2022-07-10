Super League clubs face UEFA in soccer’s big legal match

A group of top soccer clubs face Champions League organizer UEFA in court on Monday for a legal match that risks the biggest upheaval in European soccer for more than 25 years. The Super League project failed at launch 15 months ago but the company formed by the 12 rebel clubs — now led by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus — has brought a case to the Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg. Judges from 15 of the 27 EU member states will hear arguments over two days with a majority of those national governments supporting UEFA. The clubs will accuse UEFA of alleged abuses of market dominance with control of soccer competitions that breach European law. UEFA’s defense is that it protects the special place of sports in European society by running competitions in a pyramid structure open to all and funding the grass roots of the game. A ruling is unlikely this year and will not affect the Super League clubs playing in UEFA competitions from September. Ten are in the Champions League groups with Manchester United and Arsenal in the second-tier Europa League.

All-Star forward Adrian Kempe agreed to a four-year, $22 million contract extension with the Kings. Kempe set career highs with 35 goals and 54 points last season while earning his first All-Star Game selection. The 2014 first-round pick from Sweden has scored 186 points in 390 games over six seasons with the Kings.

Tennis

Russia quick to claim Rybakina one of its own

The Russian Tennis Federation was quick to claim Elena Rybakina as “our product” on her run to the women’s title at Wimbledon. They then praised her training program in the country after she won the Venus Rosewater Dish as Wimbledon champion while representing Kazakhstan. “It’s the Russian school, after all. She played here with us for a long time, and then in Kazakhstan,” Russian Tennis Federation president Shamil Tarpishchev told sports website Championat on Saturday after Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Rybakina, 23, was born in Moscow and played in the Russian system until 2018, when financial issues led to her nationality switch.

Auto racing

Leclerc, Ferrari take Austrian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc had kept putting on a brave face as success escaped him and tensions mounted at Ferrari in a run of five F1 races without a podium spot for the driver. After winning the Austrian Grand Prix, Leclerc’s beaming smile was back. Leclerc faced a big challenge in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. It was a different story for his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr., whose hopes of a second-place finish in Austria dramatically ended when his engine blew as he was catching Formula One world champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. Sainz got out as flames were licking his race suit. Unharmed, he sat on the grass to contemplate his bad luck. Sainz won last weekend at the British GP, where Leclerc dropped from first to fourth. After missing out there, Leclerc bounced back to hold off Verstappen in Austria by 1.5 seconds for a third win this season. It was Leclerc’s first victory since the Australian GP in April. After second place at the United States GP in May, Leclerc’s five races included two DNFs, two fourth places and one fifth.



