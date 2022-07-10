A taste of the big leagues in June changed Jeter Downs, and when he got a second chance Saturday, he delivered

Downs went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts that night against the Tigers, then was sent back to Triple-A Worcester. He’d checked the very significant box of placing his name in the official major league register, but most of his big league firsts would have to wait.

When Jeter Downs made his big league debut on June 22, the man after whom he was named offered well-wishes – with a qualifier.

Two and a half weeks later, another call came on Saturday afternoon. With the Red Sox in limbo because of injuries to Rafael Devers and Christian Arroyo, Downs was scratched from the WooSox lineup about an hour before the first pitch of a 4:05 p.m. Triple A game. Around mid-game – Downs guessed 5:30 p.m. – the 23-year-old was informed that he needed to head to Boston to join the Red Sox.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The Red Sox’ opponent? The Yankees.

Advertisement

Downs jumped in his car. On the way from Worcester, he talked to his parents, enjoying an easy commute until he exited the highway and neared Fenway.

“I got stuck in traffic,” he said. “I have no idea how I finessed and maneuvered my way in.”

Yet finesse and maneuver he did – arriving at Fenway around 6:40 p.m., in time to be added to the roster prior to the first pitch with Arroyo placed on the injured list.

So it was that Downs was in position to come off the bench in the eighth inning as a pinch-runner for J.D. Martinez and score the game-tying run – his first time crossing the plate in the big leagues – with two outs when Alex Verdugo laced a single to left against Yankees closer Clay Holmes.

Two innings later, with runners on the corners and the Red Sox trailing, 5-3, in the 10th inning, Downs stayed on a Wandy Peralta changeup and singled through the right side of the infield for his first big league hit and first RBI. His first career knock came on the 11th anniversary of Derek Jeter’s 3,000th hit.

Advertisement

“I wrote [to him], you need 2,999 more,” joked WooSox hitting coach Rich Gedman.

Downs advanced to second on a groundout, and with runners on second and third and two outs, he flew home from second on Verdugo’s game-winning single, diving across the plate in a 6-5 Red Sox victory over the Yankees.

“[Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford] asked me, ‘Did you black out?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve never run so fast in my life,’” Downs said. “I was just running. Even if [third-base coach Carlos Febles] would have stopped me, I don’t think I was able to stop. It was intense.”

Rob Refsnyder (left) and Jeter Downs (center) celebrated after both scored on Alex Verdugo's game-winning hit in the 10th inning on Saturday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Jeter Downs beat Derek Jeter’s Yankees. The rookie delighted in the turn of events.

“It’s pretty ironic,” said Downs. “[It’s] kind of funny that my first big-league hit, RBI, and run, base hit in the 4-hole [came against the Yankees]. Can’t write a better story.”

Of course, in order to write that story, Downs had to travel a long distance in a short time – and not just to fight through traffic from Worcester to Fenway. When Downs got called up initially in June, he was amidst a fairly disappointing year with the WooSox, hitting .180/.297/.397 with 11 homers and 11 steals in 53 Triple-A games. His 0-for-4 debut with three strikeouts seemed like a continuation of a year-long struggle.

Advertisement

But after Downs was sent back to Worcester, he struck those around him as a different person, both on and off the field. For some players, the initial call to the big leagues followed by a return to the minors can serve as one of the most significant player development moments of their careers – an eye-opening opportunity to recalibrate and to sharpen an approach to the game.

In the case of Downs, those with Worcester had little question that the three-day stint in the big leagues had an impact.

“It calmed him down,” said Gedman. “He just seemed like he matured in a short period of time. I’m not saying completely matured. I’m just saying there was a renewed enthusiasm. He got a chance to get there. And when you get there, it does different things to different people. It seemed like it motivated him but also helped calm him down.”

Downs sometimes tinkers with his batting stance, shifting between a pronounced leg lift intended to help him keep his weight back before driving the ball and a more understated stride into his swing in which his hands do more of the work. After returning from his big league stint, Downs employed more of the latter to startling effect.

In the nine games prior to Saturday, he hit .438 with a .539 OBP, 1.031 slugging mark, and 1.570 OPS. He had five homers and nine extra-base hits along with six steals and nearly as many walks (4) as strikeouts (6).

Advertisement

“Through doing less [with his swing], he’s creating more,” said Gedman. “He’s got really good power but he’s always trying to create power. He’s playing more like an athlete now, playing more his size, rather than trying to create more. I think it’s allowed him to be on time for more pitches and allowed him to have better balance in his swing.”

Downs’ ability to make contact with Peralta’s changeup – staying back instead of swinging way out in front of it – served as a testament to that altered approach.

The fact Downs wasn’t going up to the big leagues for the first time allowed him to get to Fenway in a state of calm rather than with his head spinning. When he was thrown into the game in the late innings, he was prepared for the moment in a way that allowed both his speed and bat to make an impact.

Still, the effect of everything he experienced on Saturday night – the firsts, the walkoff win, the electricity of Fenway – left Downs floating long after the end of the game.

“Last time I was here for my debut, I said this place is magical. You can’t replicate it in any way, shape or form,” said Downs. “We all have dreams, we all have wishes but I don’t think you can make something like this up to be honest. I dream a lot. I envision. But this is something you can’t really put into words.”

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.