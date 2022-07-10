Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United

Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced.

The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season.