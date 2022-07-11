This week’s TV: Exploring psychedelics, a Phoebe Robinson comedy, and ‘Saul’ returns

Rather than seeing them solely as part of the 1960s cultural shift — Woodstock’s “the brown acid that is circulating around us is not specifically too good” — or as strictly recreational, Pollan looks into some of their deeper personal potential.

With his 2018 book “How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence,” author Michael Pollan has been part of a shifting attitude toward psychedelic drugs.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers July 11-17.

Advertisement

Now that book has been adapted into a four-part documentary from producer Alex Gibney and director Alison Ellwood. Pollan hosts the series, “How to Change Your Mind,” as it explores the oft-forgotten history and the future potential of LSD, MDMA, mescaline, and psilocybin.

It’s on Netflix beginning Tuesday.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Comedian, writer, and actress Phoebe Robinson is premiering a sitcom on Freeform on Wednesday at 10 p.m. Called “Everything’s Trash,” and loosely based on her book “Everything’s Trash, but It’s Okay,” the show features Robinson as a broke podcast star in Brooklyn who is forced to clean up her act when her brother launches a political campaign. The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm. It is executive produced by Jonathan Groff, who also serves as showrunner.

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring in "Better Call Saul." The series returns for its final run of episodes Monday. Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

2. This week, two notable shows are returning. “Better Call Saul,” the prequel to “Breaking Bad,” begins the six-episode second half of its final season on Monday at 9 p.m. on AMC. Among the upcoming guest stars: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Carol Burnett. On Tuesday at 10 p.m., FX is premiering season four of the vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows.” The new episodes find the vampires doing renovations on their Staten Island home and Nadja pursuing her dream of opening a vampire nightclub. By the way, the series was recently renewed for two additional seasons.

Advertisement

3. PBS’s “P.O.V.” kicks off a new season on Monday at 10 p.m. on GBH 2 with the pandemic documentary “Wuhan Wuhan.” Set in February and March 2020 in Wuhan city, it focuses on Chinese citizens and health-care workers coping with the then-mysterious and deadly virus. Director Yung Chang focuses on specific stories, including those of an ER doctor, an ICU nurse, a volunteer psychologist, and mother and son COVID-19 patients.

4. Nathan Fielder of the remarkable “Nathan For You” returns to TV on Friday at 11 p.m. on HBO with another unusual concept. In “The Rehearsal,” he helps ordinary people prepare for the biggest and most consequential moments in their lives by rehearsing them in elaborate simulations with actors and crews.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Edge of the Earth” Four groups of elite athletes face challenges around the world in this docuseries. HBO, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

“Resident Evil” A new live-action horror series from the franchise. Netflix, Thursday

“Claim to Fame” Kevin and Frankie Jonas host this reality show featuring competitions among 12 celebrity relatives. ABC, Monday, 10 p.m.

From left: Jeremy Allen White, Lionel Boyce, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in "The Bear." Courtesy of FX

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Black Bird” Dennis Lehane’s chilling prison drama stars Taron Egerton. Apple TV+

“Maggie” A pleasant but cutesy sitcom in the manner of “How I Met Your Mother.” Hulu

Advertisement

“The Bear” A drama set in a Chicago restaurant starring Jeremy Allen White as the chef. Hulu

“Chloe” Social media plays a role in this compelling six-part British thriller. Amazon

“Loot” Maya Rudolph is a billionaire trying to do good in this workplace comedy. Apple TV+

“The Old Man” Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow shine in this thriller. FX, Hulu

“Queer as Folk” A reboot of the LGBTQ soap opera. Peacock

“Dark Winds” An atmospheric six-part mystery set in 1970s Navajo Nation. AMC, AMC+

“Girls5eva” In season two, the sweet spot between silliness and satire. Peacock

“Now and Then” A pulpy whodunit with lots of twists. Apple TV+

“Ten Percent” The British adaptation of “Call My Agent!” stays close to the original. AMC

“Conversations With Friends” A melodrama from the makers of “Normal People.” Hulu





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.