Canadian airports latest to be deluged with travelers

Air Canada’s hope for a strong recovery in 2022 has been foiled by chaos at Canada’s biggest airports. Travelers are back in big numbers as the summer vacation season kicks off. But Toronto’s Pearson International Airport has descended into scenes of long lines and a sea of luggage, and the nation’s largest airline is paying the price. About 65 percent of Air Canada flights tracked by FlightAware.com were delayed on Friday and Saturday, again making it one of the worst-performing airlines in the aviation website’s daily rankings. More than half of Pearson departures — for all airlines — took off late on those two days, the site said. Nearly half of departures from Montreal’s Trudeau International were delayed on Saturday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Rivian looking at layoffs

Rivian Automotive Inc. is planning hundreds of layoffs to trim its workforce in areas where the electric-vehicle maker has grown too quickly, according to people familiar with the matter. The cuts will focus on nonmanufacturing roles, including teams with duplicate functions, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The actions could be announced in the coming weeks, the people said. The company, which has more than 14,000 employees, could target an overall reduction of around 5 percent, the people said. Rivian has operations in California, Michigan, and Illinois, where its plant operates, as well as a presence in the UK and Canada. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Chinese guards beat protesters who lost money in rural banking scandal

A financial scandal in central China has touched depositors across the country, some of whom placed their life savings in four rural banks offering high rates of return, then found their funds frozen as investigators examined allegations of widespread fraud. When the bank customers began showing up in person to demand their money, authorities in the city of Zhengzhou tried to use health-code apps meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to prevent them from traveling. The city retreated after a backlash, and several officials were punished. But the depositors kept coming, with as many as 1,000 gathering Sunday. This time, authorities sent in guards en masse to break up the demonstration. They beat the protesters, kicking them to the ground and shoving them onto buses — the harshest response yet to the bank depositors’ efforts to seek redress. — NEW YORK TIMES

COSMETICS

Sephora latest company to sell its Russian subsidiary

Sephora, the cosmetics retailer owned by LVMH, agreed to sell its Russian subsidiary, making it the latest brand to pull out of the country following its invasion of Ukraine. LVMH is selling Sephora’s Russia business to the local general manager, the company said on Monday in an e-mailed statement. In early March, the group temporarily closed its Russian stores. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin could be in for more rough times

Bitcoin bulls beware: Wall Street expects the cryptocurrency’s crash to get a whole lot worse. The token is more likely to tumble to $10,000, cutting its value roughly in half, than it is to rally back to $30,000, according to 60 percent of the 950 investors who responded to the latest MLIV Pulse survey. Forty percent saw it going the other way. Bitcoin fell 2.4 percent to $20,474 on Monday morning in New York. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

Heathrow apologizes for headaches

LONDON — London’s Heathrow Airport apologized Monday to passengers whose travels were disrupted by staff shortages and warned it may ask airlines to cut more flights from their summer schedules to reduce the strain if the chaos persists. Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, said service levels have been unacceptable at times in recent weeks, with long lines for security, delays helping passengers with reduced mobility, and luggage going missing or arriving late. Booming demand for summer travel after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions have swamped airlines and airports in Europe, which have been left shorthanded after laying off many pilots, cabin crew, check-in staff, ground crew, and baggage handlers. At Heathrow, unclaimed luggage has piled up in arrivals because of a technical glitch in the baggage system. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

Frontier asks Spirit to delay vote on proposed merger

Frontier asked buyout target Spirit Airlines to further delay a shareholder vote on their proposed merger, saying it’s still “very far” from winning sufficient support because of a higher offer from rival JetBlue. Frontier also asked Spirit’s board to publicly reaffirm its commitment to their original agreement reached in February in light of JetBlue’s latest offer valued at $3.7 billion in cash, an action that would “unquestionably benefit” the solicitation process, Frontier chief executive Barry Biffle said in a letter dated July 10 that was released Monday. Frontier will not increase its current offer, he said, which was valued at about $2.6 billion when it was made June 24. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Mercedes’ sales down in second quarter

Mercedes-Benz sold 16 percent fewer cars during the second quarter as COVID-related lockdowns and a prolonged shortage of semiconductors continued to weigh on production. Deliveries in China, the world’s largest car market, declined 25 percent, while sales in Europe fell 10 percent, the Stuttgart-based automaker said in a statement Monday. The auto industry is still feeling the pain of supply chain disruptions and shortages of components such as semiconductors, particularly amid a broad transition to electric vehicles that are dependent on increasingly sophisticated software. BMW said last week that its sales declined almost 20 percent in the second quarter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MARKET

Where are stocks headed? Experts disagree

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley strategists are split over whether earnings can provide the much-needed fuel for US equities in the second half of the year. Battered US stocks are likely to rally in the remainder of 2022 as corporate earnings remain resilient to surging inflation and slowing economic growth, according to Citi. But this view stands in sharp contrast to that of Morgan Stanley’s Michael J. Wilson, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears, who says that US earnings face another “massive headwind” from a surging dollar and expects the recent rally in stocks to fizzle out. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

London was impacted the most by remote work

London was the region most affected by changes to working and commuting preferences over the pandemic, research from the Office for National Statistics showed. In the first quarter of 2022, the number of those commuting into London or working from offices fell over 30 percent when compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, well above the 19.7 percent decline seen across the UK as a whole. Regional commuters into London fell 367,000 over the same period. London also has the highest percentage of workers classifying the home as their main place of work at 37 percent, with the UK at 30.6 percent. Nearly a quarter of London respondents reported hybrid work and said they spend at least one day per week working from home, the most nationwide. — BLOOMBERG NEWS