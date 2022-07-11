Mark MacGann, former top executive, comes forward as Uber Files leaker

He said he left the company having concluded that Uber’s culture left him powerless to question or change its ways, and fearing that the rancorous backlash against the company put his family’s safety at risk.

A longtime European lobbyist, MacGann interacted with top global business and government leaders during his tenure with the company between 2014 and 2016 but also came face-to-face with the violent protests over Uber’s disruptive practices.

Mark MacGann, the former high-ranking Uber executive who served as the company’s public face in Europe during a tumultuous period of expansion, revealed himself Monday as the whistleblower behind blockbuster revelations into the ride-hailing company’s inner workings.

MacGann leaked more than 124,000 company documents to the Guardian, which shared the materials with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which helped lead the project, and dozens of other news organizations, including The Washington Post. The Uber Files, which date to between 2013 and 2017, reveal the ride-hailing company’s aggressive entrance into cities around the world — while frequently challenging the reach of existing laws and regulations.

MacGann, 52, came forward in a video interview with the Guardian published Monday. As the chief lobbyist charged with pushing Uber’s European expansion, MacGann said he bears some responsibility for company actions he now condemns — including the way it wooed governments and the public with rosy visions of upward mobility and economic freedom for low-income drivers.

Pulling back the curtain on the company’s operations during those years — even exposing communications that show his role in some of Uber’s more controversial practices — is his attempt to make amends, he said.

‘’I was the one talking to governments, I was the one pushing this with the media, I was the one telling people that they should change the rules because drivers were going to benefit and people were going to get so much economic opportunity,’’ he said. ‘’When that turned out not to be the case — we had actually sold people a lie — how can you have a clear conscience if you don’t stand up and own your contribution to how people are being treated today?’’

But MacGann ultimately faulted the company for what he said was its willingness ‘’to break all the rules and use its money and its power, to impact, to destroy.’’

Uber spokeswoman Jill Hazelbaker said ‘’mistakes’' made earlier in Uber’s history led five years ago to ‘’one of the most infamous reckonings in the history of corporate America,’’ which involved lawsuits, investigations, and several departures from the ranks of executive leadership.

“We have not and will not make excuses for past behavior that is clearly not in line with our present values,’’ she said. “Instead, we ask the public to judge us by what we’ve done over the last five years and what we will do in the years to come.’’

Regarding MacGann, though, Uber spokesman Noah Edwardsen said in a statement Monday that “he is in no position to speak credibly about Uber today.” He said that “Mark had only praise for Uber when he left the company six years ago,” citing a departure email in which he called himself “a strong believer in Uber’s mission.”

MacGann and Uber recently settled a legal dispute out of court that the Guardian reported related to compensation. Uber’s spokesman said Monday that MacGann was paid 550,000 euros (about $554,000). “It is noteworthy that Mark felt compelled to ‘blow the whistle’ only after his check cleared,” Edwardsen said.

MacGann had previously acknowledged that “certainly, I have had my grievances with Uber in the past.” On Monday, after Uber released its statement, he said his conversations with the Guardian began in December, five months before Uber moved to settle his legal dispute, and that “my lawyers are still fighting for me to receive the full payment.” He said he put no restrictions on when journalists could use the documents he leaked to them.

MacGann added: “The data I have made public speaks for itself.”

MacGann is an Irishman who speaks fluent French and spent more than two decades as a tech, telecommunications, and financial services lobbyist throughout Europe before joining Uber. He began working for the company as a consultant in summer of 2014.

Months later, he was brought onto the staff as a chief lobbyist with a tall order: courting governments in more than 40 countries across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It was a role that placed him at the nexus of power at a whirlwind moment for the company. A business world still in thrall to the rise of tech companies like Google and Facebook perceived Uber as the next big thing; investors vied to get in on the ground floor, and top talent signed on for executive roles with the hope of stock options that could turn into mini-fortunes.

But the company was facing resistance in several countries, primarily from taxi drivers who couldn’t compete with the low fares offered by Uber, whose drivers in new cities were heavily subsidized, at first, with millions of dollars in investor capital. Protests erupted in Berlin, London, and Paris. Local courts in Germany had restricted some of Uber’s services. MacGann was put in charge of a team tasked with lobbying governments to allow Uber to make inroads, sometimes in the face of legal or regulatory hurdles.

In media interviews and speaking engagements throughout his tenure, MacGann declared that Uber was not “anti-regulation” but simply a “tech company” using data to match supply with demand — and that’s why, he argued, it shouldn’t have to abide by the old regulatory models for the taxi industry.

Now, MacGann summarizes Uber’s strategy as one of simply barging into new markets and expanding as best it could, despite awareness that it may well be violating local laws.