4 things to watch in the R.I. health care market

Without the merger, which would have created a system with 80 percent market power, the hospital market in Rhode Island is facing significant management and financial pressures.

PROVIDENCE — It’s been five months since Rhode Island’s Attorney General Peter Neronha and the Federal Trade Commission blocked a blockbuster merger between Care New England and Lifespan, owners of the state’s two largest health care systems.

Here are four things to watch.

1. CharterCARE-owned hospitals have a new consultant (who was once an interested buyer).

Last week Jeffrey H. Liebman, the CEO of the CharterCARE Hospitals in Rhode Island, sent a letter to all colleagues that confirmed the company has hired QHR Health for “advisor services.” QHR is a Tennessee-based hospital management and consulting company, which had previously met with the attorney general’s office to discuss potentially purchasing the two hospitals. According to the letter, QHR will advise Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, the parent company of the CharterCARE Hospitals, to “identify operational, financial, and support opportunities.”

CharterCARE, which owns Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence and Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, has faced management challenges in recent years. The company has had a long history of financial struggles, particularly when an independent report exposed that Prospect’s liabilities exceeded its assets by more than $1 billion as of September 2020 (the $1 billion loan it took out was used to pay a nearly half a billion dollar dividend). And that came after the two hospitals had accumulated net operating losses of $88.1 million from Fiscal Year 2015 to Fiscal Year 2020. CharterCARE has also had grueling fights with local lawmakers over ownership changes.

Prospect has been in the process of unloading their properties across the United States. Yale New Haven Health announced in February that it would acquire two health networks, including three Connecticut-based hospitals, from Prospect, for example.

While it’s known that Prospect is selling its two Rhode Island hospitals, the company has not alluded to any potential deals in the works — with their new consultant QHR or any other company.

A CharterCARE spokesman did not respond to requests for comment from the Globe Monday.

According to Liebman’s letter, representatives from QHR will arrive “over the next few weeks” to meet with leaders and “select staff” for their assessment to eventually develop recommendations for Prospect’s consideration.

“To be clear, nothing has changed with Prospect in terms of ownership, management oversight, and reporting at CharterCARE,” wrote Liebman.

QHR will initially focus on seven key areas, including market evaluation, clinical quality, [analytics], revenue cycle, service line outreach, information technology, and compliance.

2. Care New England claims it’s remaining independent... For now.

The board at Care New England, the state’s second largest hospital system, voted unanimously last week to remain independent and not merge with another entity, after years of merger and acquisition drama.

The system previously has emphasized financial pressures that would give it no choice but to merge with another health care system.

While voting to remain independent, the struggling hospital group declined offers from at least two potential suitors: StoneBridge Healthcare, a nonprofit based in Pennsylvania, which submitted its second bid for CNE in February 2022 for $550 million, and Prime Healthcare, which owns Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket. It’s unclear what Prime was offering to Care New England.

But that doesn’t mean the hospital system will chug along alone for forever.

Dr. James E. Fanale, Care New England’s president and CEO, told the Globe last week that if the “right organization” that fit into the company’s culture came forward with an offer, it could be considered. “But we’re not going out asking,” he said.

Prior to Care New England most recent attempt to merge with Lifespan, the state’s largest health care system, which was denied by the state and Federal Trade Commission in February, the hospital owner was in acquisition conversations in 2019 to be purchased by Mass General Brigham (then known as Partners HealthCare). The deal came close, but fell apart after former Governor Gina Raimondo, who is now the US commerce secretary under President Biden, stepped in and asked for an in-state solution.

Sources at Care New England who are privy to merger talks told the Globe that there were conversations between Mass General and Care New England, but they could not say to what extent.

“Mass General Brigham is not in acquisition mode. [Beth Israel] Lahey [Health] is still doing their thing,” said Fanale. “We’ve talked to just about all of them — Tufts, Yale. But neither of them are really in ‘acquisition mode.’

“But what happens in the next three to five years? I don’t see the landscape changing. I still see people recovering from COVID-19 in the next year or two,” he said.

3. South County Health isn’t interested in Care New England anymore

Independently-owned South County Health has publicly opposed the proposed merger between Lifespan and Care New England in the past. But when the merger was still on the table, CEO Aaron Robinson told the Globe that he didn’t think CNE-owned Kent Hospital and Lifespan-owned Newport Hospital would need to be part of the equation.

“Perhaps a community health system could be formed,” said Robinson, who said he shared these ideas with the attorney general’s office and other elected officials at the time.

But in June, Robinson told the Globe that “the community health care delivery system as originally contemplated is no longer applicable.”

4. Jobs, jobs, jobs.

While hospital executives are still facing lingering financial pressures, they are also trying to quickly fill the thousands of positions that are currently open.

At Care New England, 898 of jobs are vacant. Lifespan is looking to fulfill 1,900 more.

“If I had an all full-time nursing staff, mental health workers at Butler [Hospital], and enough nursing staff at Women & Infants [Hospital], then I’d be better off financially,” said Fanale, who said he does not foresee any layoffs after Care New England announced it would remain independent. “We wouldn’t be able to operate if we cut anyone else.”

Instead, the system has to pay more in overtime and hire temporary workers through expensive staffing agencies.

“If 12 full-time nurses walked in here right now, I’d hire them on the spot,” he said.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.