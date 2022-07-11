Father charged in 2019 death of Amherst baby

Three years after a 4-month-old Amherst infant died after receiving a lethal dose of adult sleep medication, the baby’s father is facing manslaughter and other charges in Hampshire Superior Court, according to the office of Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan.
A Hampshire County grand jury on Thursday indicted 35-year-old Isaac Villalobos, alias Angel Carattini-Rivera, on charges of manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child, assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, according to a statement Monday from Sullivan’s office.
The infant died about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2019. The baby had received a fatal dose of adult sleep medication through an infant syringe, causing acute doxylamine intoxication, the statement said.
Villalobos then lived in Amherst with his infant son, as well as the baby’s mother and her other children. The mother was working in Easthampton at the time the medicine was administered, authorities said.
Authorities, aware that Villalobos was no longer an Amherst resident, issued a warrant in all 50 states. Villalobos was eventually located in Bel Air, Md., according to Northwestern DA’s office spokeswoman Laurie Loisel, where he was arrested Friday.
Villalobos is being held in a detention facility in Harford County, Md., Loisel said, pending extradition to Massachusetts. His arraignment date in Hampshire Superior Court will be set when he is returned to Hampshire County.
