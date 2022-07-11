Father charged in 2019 death of Amherst baby

Three years after a 4-month-old Amherst infant died after receiving a lethal dose of adult sleep medication, the baby’s father is facing manslaughter and other charges in Hampshire Superior Court, according to the office of Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan.

A Hampshire County grand jury on Thursday indicted 35-year-old Isaac Villalobos, alias Angel Carattini-Rivera, on charges of manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child, assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, according to a statement Monday from Sullivan’s office.

The infant died about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2019. The baby had received a fatal dose of adult sleep medication through an infant syringe, causing acute doxylamine intoxication, the statement said.