Francis X. Clines, lyrical writer for the Times, dies at 84

To generations of Times colleagues, Mr. Clines was an almost ideal reporter: a keen observer, a tenacious fact-finder, and a paragon of integrity and fairness who could write gracefully against a deadline. He resisted praise with a shrug or a bit of self-deprecating deadpan.

His wife, Alison Mitchell, a senior editor and former assistant managing editor at the Times, said the cause was esophageal cancer, which was diagnosed in February 2021.

NEW YORK — Francis X. Clines, a reporter, columnist, and foreign correspondent for The New York Times whose commentaries on the news and lyrical profiles of ordinary New Yorkers were widely admired as a stylish, literary form of journalism, died Sunday at his home in Manhattan. He was 84.

Advertisement

He worked his entire 59-year career for the Times (1958-2017), starting as a copy boy without a college degree or formal journalism training. After years as a political reporter at New York’s City Hall, the State House in Albany and the Reagan White House, he corresponded from London, the Middle East, Northern Ireland, and Moscow, where he covered the last days of the Soviet Union.

Get Fast Forward A look at the news and events shaping the day, delivered a couple times a week with a side of humor and a dash of attitude. Enter Email Sign Up

As a national correspondent later, he tracked political campaigns and the Washington scene, taking occasional trips through the hills and hollows of Appalachia to write of a largely hidden Other America. And for nearly two decades before retiring, he produced editorials and “Editorial Observer” columns hailing labor and social progressives, and lambasting the gun lobby and Donald Trump.

Mr. Clines established his reputation as a literary stylist with “About New York,” a long-running column begun by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Meyer “Mike” Berger. One of several Berger successors, Mr. Clines wrote the column from 1976 to 1979. Though occasionally about news-related events, his column was mostly devoted to vivid portraits of New Yorkers — the rich and the poor, the influential and the forgotten.

Advertisement

He called them sketches of the city. They were factual profiles overlaid with his observations and literary allusions, often humanistic in tone and quite personal, like a brother’s letters home about extraordinary people he had met.

“Tomorrow is Alice Matthew’s birthday,” Mr. Clines wrote in a typical vein on Oct. 6, 1976, “and if you ask politely she will tell you about her 93 years, from the time she saw the dappled firehorse that led to her elopement from Indiana 74 years ago, to the night here in her welfare room where she saw the spirit of Louis XIV, and he had his beautiful white horse lay his head on the counterpane of the bedridden woman to comfort her.

“None of these stories is sad,” he went on. “Mrs. Matthews sees to that. She represents a small drain on the city Human Resources Administration budget. But she herself is a major human resource of memory and good company who belongs as logically in the slick Big Apple ads about the city’s strengths as she does in the roach-infested room that she graces at the Hotel Earle off Washington Square.”

Mr. Clines wrote three 900-word “About New York” columns a week. He profiled a solitary Etruscan scholar pursuing his work from a single room in a “frugal West Side hotel” and a shoe salesman who turned pages for concert pianists. He went to a racetrack with a rich landlord, spent a night watching street prostitutes, and sometimes just listened to night sounds after closing time at the Bronx Zoo.

Advertisement

On a night of marauding crowds during a citywide blackout in 1977, Mr. Clines caught an uglier side of the city: “The looters scattered, roachlike, in the full morning sunlight, then stopped to watch brazenly when the owner of Joe’s candy store showed up and saw his store disemboweled onto the Brownsville sidewalk. He let out a furious howl.”

The best of his columns were collected in a book, “About New York.”

As a London-based correspondent from 1986 to 1989, he covered British politics, arts and general news, but also traveled to breaking news on the Continent, in the Middle East and in Northern Ireland, where gunbattles and terrorist bombings known as “the Troubles” killed Protestants and Catholics with numbing regularity.

He followed up that posting with one in Moscow, from 1989 to 1992, when he helped cover the end of Mikhail Gorbachev’s presidency and the collapse of Soviet Communism.

No matter where he was writing from, however, he brought to his reporting the same observant eye and finely attuned ear. From Belfast in 1988, for example, he wrote of a little girl surrounded by death:

“Beyond the coffin, out in the churchyard, red-haired Kathleen Quinn was full of fun and flirting shamelessly for all her 8 years of life. ‘Mister, I’m to be on the TV tonight,’ she told a stranger, squinting up happy and prim. Kathleen had taken her brother’s bike and skinned her knee bloody, all while people were praying goodbye inside the church to another rebel body in another coffin.

Advertisement

“As it turned out, the television ignored Kathleen and missed a classic Irish truth, a sight for sore eyes. She climbed back on the bike and headed off in a blur, oblivious of a piece of nearby graffiti that seemed all about life’s withering dangers: ‘I wonder each night what the monster will do to me tomorrow.’”

His marriage to Kathleen Conniff in 1960 ended in divorce in the early 1990s. In addition to Mitchell, whom he married in 1995, Mr. Clines leaves his first wife; four children from his first marriage, John, Kevin, Michael, and Laura Clines; and a sister, Eileen Lawrence.