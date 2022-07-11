Head of state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital to depart

“Her accomplishments were many, from the rebuilding of hospital services, reinstituting the admission process, and implementing policies and procedures aimed at improving patient care,” Richard Charest, the director of BHDDH, said in a news release announcing her departure.

McCance-Katz’s departure was announced Thursday. Her last day will be July 22, when an interim chief medical officer will be announced. Like her predecessor, she served the dual role of chief medical officer of the hospital and of the agency that runs it, the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals.

EAST PROVIDENCE — Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz, the chief medical officer of Rhode Island’s state-run long-term hospital, will leave her position at the end of the month.

She had accepted the position in September for her second stint at BHDDH. She’d previously served as chief medical officer at BHDDH from 2015 to 2017. She is a psychiatrist with a subspecialty in addiction psychiatry.

Eleanor Slater Hospital includes campuses in Burrillville and Cranston. Its patients have a range of long-term needs, like injuries from car crashes, ALS, or the effects of drug overdoses. McCance-Katz’s tenure came amid turmoil at the hospital over what critics called a secret plan to close some parts of the system. Supporters of change said they were merely efforts to bring the system into the 21st century. The McKee administration put some of the changes developed under his predecessor on hold amid a broader assessment and multiple investigations, most of which haven’t yet been resolved.

The hospital’s management also came under scrutiny: It was the last hospital in the state to get all its workers vaccinated when there was a mandate, and was the first to resort to using workers who were COVID-positive.

