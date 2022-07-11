How would Smiley be similar to or different than Cianci?

🏃 As our run began, I asked Smiley what he thinks of all the speed bumps in Providence. Before he could answer, a car nearly hit us.

🏃 Smiley joined the track team in seventh grade and, other than one injury, he’s been running consistently since then. (He’s now 43.) “It’s the only sport I’ve ever been any good at,” he said. “It requires very little coordination.” He runs in the morning with his husband, Jim DeRentis. “It’s often the best conversation we have all day,” he said.

Few things are more enjoyable than running or making a politician sweat. But why choose? Here are six things I learned while running with Providence mayoral candidate Brett Smiley:

”This is actually my point,” he after dodging the vehicle. “We need to make Providence safer for pedestrians.” While speed bumps represent “one tool in the tool box,” he said, “it’s as if this is the only tool they have ever heard of.” So speed bumps “have proliferated, like bunnies in the spring, everywhere throughout the city.”

He agrees that speed bumps make sense in places like India Point Park, where they help deter drag racing, but he said they don’t make sense in some other locations. If elected, he’d take out some speed bumps while using other tools, like electronic signs that display your speed.

🏃 Smiley, who was administration director for former governor Gina M. Raimondo, has been criticized for a 2020 supplemental budget proposal to slash a $12.4 million state aid program for “distressed communities” such as Providence by 50 percent.

Smiley said critics “never give the rest of the story.” While proposing reductions in that state aid, the administration also offered cities and towns the ability to tax nonprofits, he said. “Had I been mayor, I would have taken that trade all day long. You control your own destiny. The city would have been more than made whole.”

Also, those cuts never happened, he noted. Cities and towns raised hell, and General Assembly leaders did not enact the cuts.

”We weren’t swimming in money like they are these days,” Smiley added. “I’m filled with jealousy. Every year we had to close a budget gap.”

🏃 Smiley leads in fundraising in the Democratic primary against Nirva LaFortune and Gonzalo Cuervo, and Cuervo has accused Smiley of being “beholden to the donor class.”

Smiley pushed back. “I’ve had over 1,000 people contribute to my campaign, everyone from childhood friends and a high school teacher of mine to people with major investments in Providence,” he said. “I’ve certainly not promised anything to anyone, other than my vision for the future of Providence.”

🏃 Smiley backed the proposal to let Providence borrow $515 million to shore up the city’s underfunded pension fund, but he said the city probably won’t act right away.

Springfield, Mass., just shelved plans to borrow $755 million to bolster its underfunded pension fund because of rising interest rates and inflation. And Smiley noted the Providence proposal included “guardrails” that would stop the city from borrowing at an interest rate above 4.9 percent.

”From what I understand, we are probably not able to go forward with it at this moment,” he said. “However, it’s a five-year authorization, and hopefully in the next five years rates come back down.”

🏃 As the run ended, I asked how, if elected, Smiley would be similar to and different from former Providence mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr.

”I aspire to be similar to Buddy in the sense that I want to be a mayor who is all over every detail,” he replied. “I’ve heard great stories about him driving around during snowstorms on the radio harassing plow drivers, making sure the work gets done.”

But, Smiley said, “I am dissimilar to Buddy in that it’s not all about the ribbon cutting to me. I know, for instance, when Mayor (David) Cicilline got sworn into office, there was not a single computer in City Hall, because there’s nothing sexy about back-office systems. Yet I think that’s really what helps us deliver actual city services, and there’s a lot that I want to do.”

Stay tuned for more miles with more mayoral candidates.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.