Man charged in the stabbing death of woman in Northampton

A 24-year-old man was charged in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in Northampton Sunday night, the first homicide in Hampshire County this year, according to a statement from the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

Northampton Police were called to an apartment on Hatfield Street around 6 p.m. Sunday, where they found a 21-year-old woman dead of stab wounds, according to a press release from the DA’s Office. Police arrested Devin R. Bryden, the woman’s roommate, in connection with her death, the release said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.