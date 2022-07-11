Man charged in the stabbing death of woman in Northampton

A 24-year-old man was charged in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in Northampton Sunday night, the first homicide in Hampshire County this year, according to a statement from the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.
Northampton Police were called to an apartment on Hatfield Street around 6 p.m. Sunday, where they found a 21-year-old woman dead of stab wounds, according to a press release from the DA’s Office. Police arrested Devin R. Bryden, the woman’s roommate, in connection with her death, the release said.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Bryden was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Northampton District Court on charges of murder and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to the release.
The homicide remains under investigation by the Northampton Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, according to the release.
