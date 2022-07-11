Mass. lawmakers promise wide-ranging $500m tax relief plan; offer broad strokes, few details

In all, legislative leaders said the plan would include about $500 million worth of tax breaks. When combined with a proposal announced last week to send potentially millions of taxpayers one-time rebates by October, legislative leaders said they intend to ultimately pass about $1 billion in tax relief measures in the coming weeks.

The promise of a package comes after months of behind-the-scenes discussions and waves of public pressure to ease the burden on taxpayers at a time when they’re juggling sharply spiking consumer prices — and state coffers are overflowing.

With just three weeks left in their legislative session, top Massachusetts Democrats say they have agreed to elements of a wide-ranging tax relief package that would increase the credits that seniors, low-income workers, and parents can claim while reshaping the state’s “archaic” estate tax.

Senate President Karen E. Spilka and Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano did not immediately provide details of several key parts of the latest proposal. The House is expected to release its version of the plan later Monday.

But that legislators say they have “agreed to a framework” of a plan offers hope they can pass and get it to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk by the close of formal sessions on July 31.

The proposed changes to the tax code “will reduce income inequality, make Massachusetts more competitive nationally, and lessen the crippling impact of rising prices, inflation, and economic uncertainty,” the Democratic leaders said in a joint statement with the Legislature’s two budget chiefs, Representative Aaron Michlewitz and Senator Michael J. Rodrigues.

“We look forward to ironing out the final details of the taxpayer relief package, bringing it to our members for discussion and debate, and ultimately adopting this critical legislation.”

Lawmakers said the proposal would include increases to a tax credit low-income seniors can claim to offset property taxes or rental costs, as well as a hike to the state’s child and dependent tax credit. The plan will also increase the state’s earned income tax credit, which the state has increased twice since 2015 and is designed to help low-income workers.

The plan also “offers assistance” to renters and eliminates what legislative leaders called the “most punitive and archaic elements of our estate tax that have made Massachusetts a national outlier,” according to Spilka and Mariano.

The proposal appears to borrow from several parts a plan Baker filed in January. Baker’s bill, which included $700 million in tax breaks, sought to double both the so-called senior circuit breaker tax credit and a pair of refundable tax credits people can claim for dependents or child care. He also proposed allowing renters to deduct up to $5,000 on what they pay in rent, an increase from the current $3,000 cap.

Baker, too, called for dramatic changes to the state’s estate tax. Currently, just 12 states, plus Washington, D.C., tax estates after death, according to the AARP, with Massachusetts taxing estates above $1 million. That’s tied with Oregon for the lowest threshold in the country.

Baker wanted to double it to $2 million, and tax only those dollars after that threshold; currently, should an estate exceed the $1 million mark, all the money is taxed.

Whether lawmakers will include those exact dimensions is unclear.

In their statement announcing the agreement, legislative leaders also did not mention other parts of Baker’s plan, including a measure to raise the income threshold for residents to qualify for “no-tax status.” Baker administration officials said the move would help save 234,000 taxpayers roughly $41 million.

Democrats have also shunned Baker’s proposal to reduce the tax rate on short-term capital gains — investments held for up to a year — from 12 percent to 5 percent. Progressive lawmakers have criticized it as a move that would largely benefit the state’s wealthier residents.

Baker has repeatedly pressed lawmakers to pass some form of tax relief before they leave for their election-year break, citing the state’s strong financial standing. The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, a business-backed budget watchdog, projected last week that lawmakers will have a surplus of nearly $3.6 billion from the fiscal year that ended last week, an amount it called “historic.”

That money also comes on top of $2.3 billion in federal stimulus money the state has yet to spend.

Baker has already said he’d back a proposal the Legislature announced last week to send potentially millions of taxpayers a one-time $250 rebate by October. Under the $510 million plan, those eligible would have to have reported a minimum of $38,000 in 2021 income, and not more than $100,000 for individual filers or $150,000 for joint filers.

The intent to exclude many of the state’s poorest tax filers immediately surprised some budget watchers, who argued that any tax relief plan should focus on the state’s neediest.

Mariano said the state had already sent $500 checks to more than 800,0000 low-income residents as part of a sweeping COVID-19 recovery package, limiting it to those whose income did not exceed 300 percent of the federal poverty level. Under 2021 guidelines, that would be nearly $39,000 for an individual.

“We felt we had addressed a lot of the needs there,” the Quincy Democrat said last week.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.