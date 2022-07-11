Multimillion-dollar home destroyed by massive blaze in Hingham

Hingham firefighters went to 4 Mann St. at about 12:50 p.m. after multiple people called reporting a house fire, the statement said.

No one was injured in the fire, but two families were displaced, according to a statement from the Hingham Fire Department.

A multimillion-dollar home that changed owners just one month ago was completely destroyed following a four-alarm blaze in Hingham on Monday afternoon that drew more than 100 firefighters from neighboring communities, officials said.

A second alarm was called after firefighters saw large amounts of smoke as they were arriving, and a third alarm was struck after they saw the house was fully aflame, the fire department said.

Advertisement

Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy struck a fourth alarm at about 1:50 p.m. as the fire continued spreading, the department said.

Three people inside the house got out safely, the statement said, but the family was displaced, as the 6,000-square-foot home was a total loss.

According to the real estate website Zillow, the house sold for more than $3.2 million on June 10.

Photos and videos shared on social media show the house consumed by flames.

Firefighters, at first, had a hard time getting adequate water to the house because it was located atop a hill, leaving them to stretch additional hose lines. The flames also spread quickly because of high winds that blew hot embers onto four homes nearby, the department said.

Another family was displaced after a home next door at 2 Mann St. sustained “significant fire damage,” firefighters said. Other homes nearby were evacuated as a precaution.

“The windy conditions and size of the home made this a difficult fire to extinguish,” Murphy said in the statement. “I am glad that no one was hurt and our hearts go out to the family that lost their home. I’d like to thank our mutual aid partners from neighboring departments who helped us extinguish the fire and prevent further property damage to other homes in the area.”

Advertisement

The blaze drew a large response that included about 120 firefighters from Hull, Cohasset, Norwell, Scituate, Rockland, Weymouth, Quincy, Braintree, and Hanover. Fire chiefs from Brockton and Whitman also came to the scene, the statement said, while Abington firefighters provided station coverage.

Hingham police also helped to evacuate neighbors from the area and controlled access to the site, firefighters said.

Personnel from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the Boston Sparks Association, and ambulances from South Shore Hospital also went to the scene, firefighters said.

Gas and electricity were shut off and were in the process of being restored by National Grid and the Hingham Municipal Lighting Plant, the statement said. Residents may also experience discolored water temporarily because of the fire, according to the Weir River Water System.

Those who live near the site of the fire are asked to water down their mulch beds, the department said.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by Hingham firefighters and police, as well as the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the state fire marshal’s office, the statement said.





Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.